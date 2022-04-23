Limerick and Navan tips: Admiralty Place can get off the mark

There was plenty to like about Admiralty Place’s recent stable debut for Jessica Harrington and he can get off the mark in the carpetgallop.co.uk All Weather Surfaces Maiden, the fifth race on Saturday’s card in Limerick.

The four-year-old was a 14-1 chance for a Curragh Maiden won by Malex and he ran a fine race to finish third, beaten less than two lengths. The runner-up that day, Boundless Ocean, is a 99-rated horse who won next time, while the winner, a 420,000 guineas yearling, was on debut but holds an Irish 2000 Guineas entry and is clearly held in some regard.

Admiralty Place was a long way clear of the fourth in that 20-runner race and with the run under his belt, he can go a couple of places better. Yester and Tall Story are capable of challenging for the minor placings.

Flash Bulb can make a winning return in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden. There was plenty of talk about her prior to her debut in September at Cork and there was distinct promise in her run despite the fact she finished fifth.

She was slowly away that day but showed ability to move up stylishly into a challenging position before her effort petered out. Everything about the performance was in keeping with a newcomer needing the experience, and if it has had the desired effect, she could yet develop into a smart performer.

Any newcomer from the yard of Paddy Twomey must be respected, and so market support for Kirati Beach would be noteworthy. Sareeha, a stable debutant for the selection’s trainer, is also worth a second glance.

The best of the day’s action is in Navan, where Midnight Toker can get the day off to a winning start for punters. With newcomers from the Aidan O’Brien, Dermot Weld and Jessica Harrington stables, this could be a red-hot race, but Ger Lyons’ runner ran with real promise on debut and left the impression the experience would do him the world of good. A €195,000 foal and €330,000 yearling, he sets a good standard, and it will take a well-above-average newcomer to lower his colours.

There are three listed races on the card and Search For A Song can take the last of them, the Vintage Crop Stakes, for Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes. A quirky but classy individual, she is a two-time Irish St Leger winner and if on her best behaviour today her class and stamina should get her through.

Newfoundland is worth a second chance in the finale, the Racing Next on Saturday May 15 Maiden. Aidan O’Brien’s horse made his debut earlier this month, at Leopardstown, and while he never got on terms with the leading players that day, there were definite signs of ability in his sixth-place finish, beaten less than six lengths, behind the experienced Boundless Ocean.

That experience is bound to have brought him forward quite significantly and he will be seen in much better light this time. Dark Note was highly regarded last term and while it didn’t work out for him in his two late-season maidens, one of which was on the all-weather, it is too soon to give up on him.