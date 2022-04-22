Kilbeggan report: Amirite proves a class apart

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Amirite spread-eagled his rivals in the KilbegganRaces.com Maiden Hurdle on the second day of Kilbeggan’s new spring meeting.

Ridden by Rachael Blackmore, the 5-6 favourite powered clear on the extended run-in (the last hurdle was omitted) to trounce The Waltzer by 30 lengths, fulfilling the promise he showed when fourth behind stable-companion Journey With Me in a hot maiden hurdle at Leopardstown before flopping at Fairyhouse back in January.

But, back after a break, he made no mistake, to the delight of his trainer, who explained: “I probably went back a bit soon (to Fairyhouse) with him after his good run in Leopardstown. But we gave him a break and he has strengthened and developed.

“He’s a real staying type, a chaser in the making. He galloped away, although Rachael said he was still quite green. I was planning to let him off after today. I’ll look for a nice novice next month, but he’s more likely to have another break and come back in September or October.”

Having only his second start over fences and coming back after a break, the Gigginstown-owned Baptism Of Fire (6-1) completed a double for De Bromhead and Blackmore when outpointing Bacardys and the flattering Fest Deiz in the concluding beginners' chase.

Last seen when unplaced in a Pertemps Qualifier at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, the Jeremy gelding was smuggled into contention by Blackmore, hit the front before the final fence, and stayed on to score by two lengths.

The trainer-rider combination had been expected to strike earlier with 4-6 favourite Brave Way in the mares' beginners' chase. But, although enjoying a clear lead between the last two fences, she was ponderous over the last and succumbed to the renewed effort of long-time leader Esthers Marvel (22-1), under a determined Darragh O’Keeffe on the run-in.

The winner, having her second run over fences, was opening her account at the 26th attempt and, described by trainer Ken Budds as “a summer mare”, will be kept going over the coming months.

John Ryan brought his seasonal tally to 39 when 50-1 French import Hope Des Blins, owned by his cousin Tom Meagher and on her stable debut, turned over hotpot Evergreen And Red in the opening Spring Two Day N.H. Race Meeting Maiden Hurdle, keeping the 1-4 shot at bay by two and three-quarter lengths, under a determined ride by Danny Mullins.

“She’s the real deal and jumps fences really well,” declared Ryan. “We have her for six or seven months and I was tempted to run her over fences straight away.”

Ross O’Sullivan’s stable amateur and geadman Tom Harney registered his second win in the saddle, and his first over hurdles, when Gotthenod captured the Follow Kilbeggan On Instagram Mares' Handicap Hurdle at the expense of longshot Glory For Molly.

Winner of a handicap hurdle in Cork last time, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Sweet Will (Conor McNamara) took advantage of a favourable chase mark, on his fencing debut, when outpointing Gordon Elliott’s Quantum Realm in the Follow Kilbeggan On Facebook Handicap Chase.

And owner-rider Neil Gault savoured the narrow victory of 25-1 shot Deo Bellator in the (80-95) Mullingar Handicap Hurdle over three miles, holding the challenge of Miss Us O by a head. It was Gault’s second success in the saddle.