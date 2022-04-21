Irish tips: Raadobarg worth waiting for in Tipperary finale

Suited by easy ground conditions, the Johnny Murtagh-trained Raadobarg should be worth waiting for in Thursday’s Tipperary finale, the Racing Again At Tipp On May 5th Race.

This Amo Racing-owned four-year-old was a three-time winner for Roger Varian last year, scoring at Leicester, Thirsk, and Haydock.

And he made an explosive start for Murtagh when justifying hefty support and 9-2 favouritism in the recent Paddy Power Irish Lincoln at the Curragh.

Ben Coen tracked the leaders on the Night Of Thunder colt and, finding daylight approaching the furlong-pole, quickened up to lead early in the final furlong before easing clear to beat Comfort Line by two lengths.

The handicapper reacted by pushing Raadobarg up from 98 to 107, which makes him the highest-rated in this field, although he must concede 9lb to Joseph O’Brien’s 102-rated Emphatic Answer whose burden will be lessened by Jake Coen’s claim.

Murtagh withdrew Raadobarg from a recent listed event in Leopardstown due to drying ground. And he indicated after the Lincoln that he expected improvement from the colt.

If he has improved, Raadobarg is a confident choice.

Murtagh and Coen might also strike with 76-rated New York Dreams, collared late by Joyous Moment on his seasonal bow at the Curragh, in the five-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

All eyes will be on the Aidan O’Brien-trained The Antarctic, a full-brother to former European champion sprinter Battaash, in the opening two-year-old maiden.

Battaash bagged four Group 1 events, plus six Group 2s, during his illustrious career and recent reports suggest that his little brother has been showing plenty on the Ballydoyle gallops.

But The Antarctic will probably need to cope better with testing ground than his brother if he’s to make a winning start here.

With Ryan Moore paying a rare visit to Tipperary, Ballydoyle will have three runners in the Tipperary Town Maiden over a mile and a half, sure to be a test of stamina in the prevailing ground.

Moore’s mount Dalmation Coast shaped with promise on his only juvenile start, when fifth behind Dark Vega and Boundless Ocean in a competitive Curragh maiden last October.

The Galileo colt will wear a first-time tongue-tie today and sets a decent standard.

Kilbeggan starts its 2022 programme with the first leg of a new two-day spring meeting. And Denis Hogan’s 107-rated Mahons Glory, runner-up to L’impertinent in Ballinrobe last time, might belatedly open his account in the first division of the Spring two Day N.H. Meeting Maiden Hurdle.