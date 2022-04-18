Another Irish Grand National fairytale for Dermot McLoughlin

Having won last year’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National with a 150-1 outsider Freewheelin Dylan, Dermot McLoughlin was it again on Easter Monday, saddling 40-1 shot Lord Lariat to victory in the 150th renewal of the famous race.

Ridden by Paddy O’Hanlon, Lord Lariat stayed on best after the last to beat long-time leader Frontal Assault, with 11-2 favourite Gaillard Du Mesnil back in third.