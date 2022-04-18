Another Irish Grand National fairytale for Dermot McLoughlin

Lord Lariat won at odds of 40-1 for jockey  Paddy O’Hanlon
Lord Lariat wins the BoyleSports Irish Grand National. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 17:35
Tommy Lyons, Fairyhouse

Having won last year’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National with a 150-1 outsider Freewheelin Dylan, Dermot McLoughlin was it again on Easter Monday, saddling 40-1 shot Lord Lariat to victory in the 150th renewal of the famous race.

Ridden by Paddy O’Hanlon, Lord Lariat stayed on best after the last to beat long-time leader Frontal Assault, with 11-2 favourite Gaillard Du Mesnil back in third.

Screaming Colours finished fourth and Early Doors was fifth.

“This is a nice horse, we laid him out probably before Christmas and gave him a break,” McLoughlin said. “I was concerned he mightn’t get the trip but I said to Paddy we’ll have to go and have a go at it and we popped out in front and it all worked out well. It probably won’t sink in for a while.” 

Winning jockey O'Hanlon added: “It’s unbelievable, unbelievable, I don’t know what to say, I’m absolutely over the moon. I’m just so thankful.”

