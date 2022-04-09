Discorama looks overpriced in the Grand National

The dynamic of the Aintree Grand National may changed over time but history remains against the well-fancied Snow Leopardess, who is bidding to become the first mare to win the race since Nickel Coin, who returned 40-1 when landing the race in 1951.

She is unbeaten this season, including a win over these fences in the Becher Chase, but the step up in trip is not certain to suit and at single-figure odds she is opposable.

Discorama looks overpriced at around 40-1. He ran well for a long way in last year’s race, but faded from the second-last, which he jumped within a few lengths of the leaders.

Paul Nolan’s runner doesn’t need to improve much on that form to play a leading role this time and being 1lb lower and having a better prep as well as having cheekpieces fitted together for the first time should help focus him from the outset. If he can sit handy early and get into a rhythm, which looks within his capabilities, he could go very close.

Good Boy Bobby would be the ideal type for this race if only they could run the race the other way around. Nigel Twiston-Davies horse has plenty of class, is a brilliant jumper and has stamina in abundance. However, he tends to hang to his right, and that will likely prove costly as this race unfolds, though I am loath to rule him out entirely.

Death Duty has done extraordinarily well to get back to form following a year off and this trip will play to his strengths. He is 11 but quite lightly raced and if he can hold his position on the first circuit, he could sneak into the frame.

Longhouse Poet has obvious claims. When winning the Thyestes, he travelled strongly, jumped well and stayed on well — all attributes necessary for this test. His trainer, Martin Brassil, won this in 2006 with Numbersixvalverde, doesn’t send them to this race for a day out. He has also saddled a third (Double Seven, 2014) and a sixth (Numbersixvalverde, 2007) in the race, and this fellow is another sure to represent his trainer well.

Santini isn’t the force of old but if these fences could wake him up and help him races with the pace, the former Gold Cup runner-up could easily outrun his odds. Escaria Ten, third to Galvin in the 2021 National Hunt Chase, ran well in defeat last time and should be suited to this test, while Fiddlerontheroof has plenty of class and will go close if his stamina holds up.

The recent Scottish National victory of Win My Wings points towards Eclair Surf but his jumping is a concern. Last year’s winner, Minella Times, has a tougher task this time, as does Any Second Now, who was a shade unlucky in 2021.

Grand National verdict

1. Discorama

2. Good Boy Bobby

3. Longhouse Poet

4. Death Duty