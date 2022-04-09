Ruby Walsh: Luckless last year, Any Second Now can land Grand National spoils this time

1. Minella Times

Last year’s historic winner for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead, he bids to defy a big rise in the weights and comes here, I think, out of form. It’s hard to see a repeat.

2. Delta Work

Is he a replacement for Tiger Roll? He was brilliant in the Cross Country Chase, when he beat Tiger Roll, and I loved the way he took to those jumps. But there is question mark over him in big fields. Can he handle the hustle and bustle? He is a five-time Grade One winner and if he adapts to a handicap, he is the one that is going to take most of the beating.

3. School Boy Hours

Sent off joint favourite at Cheltenham following Paddy Power win at Leopardstown but was pulled up after bad mistake. Has potential to improve and could run well if his jumping holds up.

4. Any Second Now

Trained by Dad, he looked unlucky in the race last year, when he suffered huge interference at the 12th fence, but somehow managed to get himself back into the race to finish third. He only carried 10-9 then, and he’s carrying 11-8 this year so it’s going to be a different race for him, but he looks in great form and is certainly the one I’ll be cheering home.

5. Run Wild Fred

Second in the National Hunt Chase, in last season’s Irish National, and the Thyestes but is a Troytown winner. The worry I’d have is his stamina. I’m not certain he’ll get the trip, but he will travel and give you a run for your money.

6. Lostintranslation

A former Grade One winner, he won at Ascot in November and his last couple of runs were okay. Drops to a mark of 157 from a high of 169, if he found his old spark, he’d have some sort of chance.

7. Brahma Bull

Pulled up in the Thyestes and unseated in the Cross Country at Cheltenham, he finished second in the Kerry National earlier in the season and has each-way chance at best.

8. Burrows Saint

Fourth in this last year, when he travelled and jumped as well as anything. The trip looked a concern for him, and he must bounce back from a poor effort in the Bobbyjo Chase.

9. Mount Ida

Looked in wonderful form when winning at Clonmel and Fairyhouse but was no match for Elimay at Cheltenham. The trip will suit but she tends to jump to her right, which could be an issue.

10. Longhouse Poet

Trained by Martin Brassil, who won the race with Numbersixvalverde, he was a good winner of the Thyestes and then had a run over hurdles to keep himself ready for this. Almost a Grade One novice hurdler, he’s going in the right direction and is a big player.

11. Fiddlerontheroof

Second in the Ladbrokes Trophy in November and has had only one run since, but fitness shouldn’t be an issue and he has been targeted at the race by Colin Tizzard. Has the pace to travel, is a good jumper, and I think he could be the best of the British.

12. Two For Gold

Chased home Fakir D’oudairies in a Grade One at Ascot on his most recent start, but stamina and his run over these fences last year didn’t scream ‘Grand National winner.’

13. Santini

Second in a Gold Cup in his pomp but as he’s got older, he’s certainly got slower, and he could be a hard horse to get a position on.

14. Samcro

Who knows with Samcro? If the best Samcro turned up, he’d be chucked in off 152.

15. Escaria Ten

Went down by a nose to Any Second Now in the Bobbyjo and was eighth in the Thyestes. Pulled up in last year’s Irish National but looks a horse with the profile for an English National and will be on many short lists.

16. Good Boy Bobby

The choice of Daryl Jacob, who had the pick of Isaac Souede and Simon Munir’s horses, his trainer, Nigel Twiston-Davies, knows what it takes to win this race, and this fellow’s a runner.

17. Romain De Senam

Useful sort at best but pulled up on only start for current yard so has plenty to prove.

18. Coko Beach

Grey horse who races close to the pace but finds it hard to win.

19. De Rasher Counter

Ran well behind Eldorado Allen in the Denman Chase but that was his only start since October 2020 and records suggest you need more than one run under your belt.

20. Kildisart

Another with just one run since 2020, and that prep is an issue.

21. Discorama

Had poor prep last year, having not run since the previous November. Got himself into a really good position but looked to tire. Different prep and should be fitter horse this time. Could run a big race.

22. Top Ville Ben

Took heavy fall behind Snow Leopardess in the Becher Chase. Wears his heart on his sleeve but hard to think he’s ahead of the handicapper.

23. Enjoy D’allen

Looked to get outpaced early in the Paddy Power Chase but ran a really good race. In last year’s Irish National he was able to hold a really good position and finished third. Strong stayer, good jumper and is a big runner in his new colours, for JP McManus.

24. Anibale Fly

Placed in a couple of Gold Cups but is 12 now. Tony Martin thinks he has him in better form now than last year, but he was beaten early then. Prefer others.

25. Dingo Dollar

Second to Mighty Thunder in last year’s Scottish National is the pick of his form, and a repeat would give him an outside chance.

26. Freewheelin Dylan

If he can get into the same sort of rhythm as he did when winning the Irish National, he’ll run a big race. Big price, but an each-way shout.

27. Class Conti

Fifteenth in last year’s race and form this year hasn’t been any better than it was then. Looking for another completion.

28. Noble Yeats

Purchased by the Waley Cohen’s for Sam to have a ride in the race, he was second to Ahoy Senor at Wetherby before finishing in midfield behind Corach Rambler at Cheltenham. Mightn’t have the experience for this task.

29. Mighty Thunder

2021 Scottish National hero but was pulled up on two most recent outings and must come back to his best.

30. Cloth Cap

Didn’t seem to stay in this race last year.

31. Snow Leopardess

A pleasure to watch wining the Becher Chase, but she’d want as much rain as is forecast to fall to help her hold a position. I’m not sure she has the vital early speed.

32. Agusta Gold

Also needs rain and she only ran okay on her most recent start.

33. Commodore

Closely matched with Snow Leopardess on old form and returned to form with a big run in December. Off since, but his trainer, Venetia Williams, knows what it takes to win this race having done so with 100-1 chance Mon Mome in 2009.

34. Deise Aba

Good seconds last time, at Sandown, and here over hurdles earlier in the season. Runs in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings and would be a poignant winner.

35. Blaklion

Ran okay to finish sixth in last year’s race having been a long way back early. If he can be more prominent early, he could run better.

36. Poker Party

Pulled up last time. Hard to fancy.

37. Death Duty

Sixth to Corach Rambler at Cheltenham having won the National Trial at Punchestown previously. Eleven years old but is lightly raced and his trainer, Gordon Elliott, knows how to win a National.

38. Domaine De L’Isle

No match for Win My Wings in the Eider Chase and hard to fancy here.

39. Eclair Surf

Finished second in the Eider, form which was franked by the winner following up in the Scottish National. Races close to the pace, jumps and stays, and has snuck in at the bottom of the handicap. Should go well.

40. Fortescue

Jumps and stays but may struggle to uphold Ascot form with Fiddlerontheroof.

Summary

Whilst it mightn’t be the challenge it once was, the Grand National is still a unique test, and to win it you need to have the ability to hold a good position early in the race. That will suit the likes of Fiddlerontheroof, Run Wild Fred, Burrows Saint, Escaria Ten, Any Second Now and we know Minella Times could do it last year. It could also suit Longhouse Poet and Delta Work, and I think the winner will come from that bracket of horses, though I’m a bit worried about Burrows Saint and Run Wild Fred’s stamina.

You must hold a good position because the race doesn’t slow down as much anymore because it’s been made safer by the removal of the loose horses through the redesigning of the course. The jockeys are no longer second-guessing what the loose horses are going to do, so they don’t have to slow down, and thus the Grand National is a thorough test of stamina.

Ruby’s 1-2-3

1. Any Second Now

2. Longhouse Poet

3. Fiddlerontheroof