Danny Mullins shines brightest as students throng Limerick

The students thronged Limerick Racecourse for their annual day at the venue and in front of the packed stands Danny Mullins fared best, recording a 10-1 double. Mullins got off the mark early by taking the Molly’s Late Bar Maiden Hurdle aboard Rebel Step, for trainer Andy Slattery.

Last in the Lincoln on his previous outing, on the level, he made a late mistake this time but travelled strongly and picked up under a confident ride to hold off Weddell Sea by three parts of a length.

In contrast, Mullins’ second leg came courtesy of a late swoop aboard Sparkling Stars in the McDermoot’s GALA Patrickswell Handicap Hurdle. Francois made a bold bid for glory but, as was the case when ridden similarly on his previous outing, in Thurles, he got picked up late, this time by Sparkling Stars, trained locally by Richard O’Brien.

There was an exciting finish to the Locke Burger Maiden Hurdle in which Toofareastiswest cruelly denied Coconut Tudor with a late lunge. The latter jumped well and made a bold bid to see off all comers, but Shane Fitzgerald got a great tune out of Eoghan O’Grady’s Toofareastiswest, who narrowly missed out in similar circumstances in a maiden last year at Clonmel but timed it to a nicety this time.

Rich Belief secured a second success over hurdles by taking the House And Amber Limerick Rated Novice Hurdle. Ridden by Donagh Meyler for Karl Thornton, he travelled like the winner all the way to the last, where he looked in trouble before picking up again close home to win a shade cosily from Mount Brown.

There was a good finish to the MJ Finnegan Handicap Hurdle, which went to the locally trained Name Me Famous. Ridden by Richie Deegan for Eoin McCarthy, the 22-1 chance raced prominently, took it up two out, and had to respond to pressure to fend off the finishing effort of Sequoiaspirit.

Lightly-raced mare Light Heidi, trained by Matthew Smith, found a winning opportunity in the first division of the Newcastlewest Handicap Hurdle. Ridden with great confidence by Bryan Cooper, she eased to the front going to the second-last, and while reserve Getaway Shivvie stayed on to good effect, Light Heidi was always holding that rival.

The second division was won in decisive fashion by We’llhavewan for father-and-daughter team Tim and Jody Townend. Four Horsemen tried gamely to make all the running but the winner, coming here on the back of a win in a similar race at Thurles, showed himself to be particularly progressive as he stretched away late to win readily.

Harry Swan, son of former champion jockey Charlie, brought up a seventh win of the season and a second of the month when taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper aboard Miss Fourie. Having her first run for Gavin Cromwell, the daughter of Yeats benefited from a patient ride by Swan, who delivered her wide and late to win going away.