Leopardstown tips: Haziya can complete quickfire double for Joseph O’Brien

Joseph O’Brien has leading claims in the first three races on Wednesday’s card in Leopardstown and, despite having to carry a penalty and racing from a wide draw, Haziya can follow up her recent course success when she contests the Spin 1038 Handicap.

Due to go up 13lbs for her impressive debut for her new trainer, she runs under a mandatory 7lb penalty and there is every reason she can follow up.

Racing over a mile here on Saturday, she travelled strongly and picked up well to go clear before being heavily eased at the line. Everything about that effort suggested a return to 10 furlongs could see her in an even better light, and that is what she gets here.

There are some interesting sorts in opposition, including Earl Of Tyrone, who is making his debut for Paddy Twomey, Entropy, a debutant for the selection’s stable, and Moracana who got off the mark at the third time of asking and looks the type to improve further this season.

The opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden, is likely a minefield for punters, though O’Brien’s Above The Curve must be the selection based on the form she showed on her only outing last season.

On that occasion, the imposing filly was slow from stalls, had to be rousted along through the early stages, and yet made significant late gains into third place in a maiden won by Villanova Queen.

As is always the case with runners from this yard, there is a strong chance she will need this run, but that effort in October marked her down as a nice prospect for this season, particularly over this 10-furlong trip. Thoughts Of June was behind her that day but is respected, as are Red Azalea and Emily Dickinson, but one of the most interesting runners is newcomer Eyaziya.

The last-named is trained by Dermot Weld, who won three of the last five runnings of the race, including with the brilliant Tarnawa in 2019. The daughter of Sea The Stars holds Irish Guineas and Oaks entries, and Wednesday’s market will be revealing.

The listed Gradguide Heritage Stakes is a hot contest, from which Pearls Galore can emerge victorious. Paddy Twomey’s mare won two of her first three runs of last season before three runs in Group 1 company in which she ran extremely well without getting her head in front. This race represents a good starting point for the season, and she is preferred to Raadobarg, who looks sure to make a mark at this grade following his impressive success off 98 in the Irish Lincoln on his first start for Johnny Murtagh.