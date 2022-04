Weekend tips: Point Gellibrand poised to get his season off to a winning start

Point Gellibrand was a late withdrawal from a maiden last week but can make a successful if a little belated reappearance in the Flat Is Back At Leopardsown Maiden which gets Saturday’s card in Foxrock up and running.

Joseph O’Brien’s horse was well beaten on his second start last season, in a Group 2, but prior to that had finished runner-up to subsequent Group 2 winner Atomic Jones in a Curragh maiden. On that occasion, he was a shade unlucky in running, and there was no mistaking the promise of that effort. The defeat in the Group 2 is easily forgiven as it was just a touch too much too soon, but he remains a smart prospect and can get his season off to a winning start. Minister Of War, who earned a rating of 85 for his two runs last term, may prove the biggest danger, while Janoobi is an interesting sort making his debut for Ger Lyons.

Point Gellibrand’s trainer, Joseph O’Brien, can also take the Group 3 P W McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes with Buckaroo. Winner of a Galway maiden on his second start last year, he was a touch unlucky in running when finishing a close sixth, beaten a length and a half, in a Group 2 on his third outing, and was far from disgraced when never well positioned in a Group 1 at Saint Cloud on his final start of the season.

By Fastnet Rock out of a mare who stayed well, he looks a fine middle-distance prospect for the season ahead and can earn a crack at one or both Derbies by winning here. He was behind Piz Badile on debut but can reverse that form. The latter was a shade unlucky when touched off by another of Saturday’s runners, Duke De Sessa, in a Group 3 on his second start, and gave the impression he would do well with time.

The Group 3 Ballylinch Stud Priory Belle 1000 Guineas Trial looks quite tricky, but I’m willing to give Contarelli Chapel another chance after she failed to follow up her impressive debut. She had to have a chip taken out of her knee following that disappointment, and hence she hasn’t been seen since. However, her trainer, Aidan O’Brien, is still aiming high with her and this half-sister to French Oaks winner Fancy Blue can take this en route to bigger things. Homeless Songs is an interesting rival. Following an impressive debut, she didn’t quite step forward in the manner expected but was pitched in deep and there is still plenty of time for her to realise her full potential.

If she can harness her energy a little more efficiently, she could be a force in the big races this season.

The Flat brigade descends upon Cork on Sunday and Twilight Spinner can take the featured listed Cork Stakes to hopefully continue a good weekend for the Owning Hill stable of Joseph O’Brien. This filly was a smart sort last season when she won two of her three outings for trainer David O’Meara.

She made her debut for current connections in September, in a Group 3 at the Curragh but proved no match for Art Power. In the circumstances it was a particularly promising effort, and she remains a high-class prospect. She may stay a little further in time but has plenty of pace for six furlongs and can prove too strong for Logo Hunter and Mooneista, both of which are better over the minimum trip.

There is a National Hunt card in Fairyhouse and Nikini appeals in the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Total Enjoyment Mares’ Bumper. Winner of a Ballinrobe bumper in August, she was off from that until appearing in the Grade Two at the Dublin Racing Festival where she ran a superb race to finish sixth behind Lily Du Berlais.

With that run under her belt and back on quicker ground, she can take this at the expense of Dorans Weir, whose form behind The Nice Guy reads particularly well in light of that one’s subsequent exploits over hurdles.

LEOPARDSTOWN (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Point Gellibrand (Nap)

2:35 Glounthaune

3:10 Contarelli Chapel

3:45 Buckaroo (NB)

4:20 Brasil Power

4:55 Craft Irish

5:25 Massaman

Next best

2:00 Minister Of War

2:35 New Energy

3:10 Homeless Songs

3:45 Piz Badile

4:20 Enthrallment

4:55 Haziya

5:25 Jaafel

FAIRYHOUSE (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:15 Level Neverending

1:45 Snake Oil

2:20 Jeremys Flame

2:55 Dancing Jeremy

3:30 Berkshire Royal

4:05 Flame Bearer

4:40 Dazzling Dove

5:15 Nikini (NB)

Next best

1:15 Ballinlough Gale

1:45 Glenglass

2:20 Dolcita

2:55 Where’s Frankie

3:30 Arctic Warrior

4:05 Ha D’or

4:40 Two Shoe Tom

5:15 Dorans Weir

CORK (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

2:05 Galleria Borghese

2:37 B United

3:12 Twilight Spinner (Nap)

3:47 Beauty Crescent

4:22 Pearl Palinka

4:57 Varna Gold

5:30 Nusret

Next best

2:05 My Eyes Adore You

2:37 Ecoutez

3:12 Power Under Me

3:47 Crispy Cat

4:22 Red Lacewing

4:57 Satono Chevalier

5:30 Kaliysta