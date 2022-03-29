UK Racing tips: Count on Karl at Uttoxeter

Karl Philippe looks set to complete a hat-trick over fences in the Exclusive Event Hire Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter.

The seven-year-old, trained by Fergal O'Brien, has justified favouritism twice at Ludlow and a 10lb rise should not stop him from carrying on his winning ways.

He had to survive a couple of jumping errors on his latest start, but he was still too good for Quoi De Neuf as he showed a really likeable attitude to win by two and a quarter length - making in two wins in four chase outings to date.

Sainte Doctor can make it third time lucky after returning from a long break by taking the Patricia Smith Celebrations Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Neil Mulholland's six-year-old has finished second at both Fakenham and Warwick since a 218-day absence but should now be ready to win for the second time over hurdles, having struck at Newton Abbot in May.

Zestful Hope is a confident selection for the Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle at Fontwell.

Charlie Longsdon's five-year-old appreciated front-running tactics when making all at Hereford in late January, to get off the mark on just his third career start.

He looks to be a late-maturing type as he did not make his debut until November, but the patience of his connections can continue to be rewarded.

Chanceux showed promise on his first run since being pulled up when third at Doncaster earlier this month and can go two places better in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap Hurdle.

Alastair Ralph's six-year-old was on a hat-trick when losing his action at Newbury in January but shaped well on his first start for six weeks when taking minor honours behind Universal Folly. He had every chance until weakening after the last which suggests he will come on for the outing.

Stormy Ocean looked potentially useful when winning unchallenged at Newcastle in January and is hard to oppose in the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The son of Frankel made all and did not give his supporters an anxious moment as he trotted up by three and three-quarter lengths from his Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Blue Trail, who has shown the form in a very good light since.

The selection had shown promise in both his runs on the turf last summer and the three-year-old can go on to better things.

Najeeba got on the scoreboard in her third race when scoring at Newcastle in October looks on a handy mark in the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap.

The four-year-old filly, trained by Harry and Roger Charlton, comes from a good family and it is not surprising connections are persevering with her as the best could still be to come.

Eloso can build on a good start for Robyn Brisland in the Betway Handicap.

Previously trained in Ireland, the four-year-old only managed to win once but was placed on multiple occasions and is a reliable contender.

He was only beaten a neck on his debut for Brisland at Lingfield at the start of March, giving the impression that a revised mark of 73 should be within his compass.