Aidan O’Brien dreaming of classic success for Luxembourg

Watching some of world’s most talented horses strut their stuff beneath the glistening early-morning sun yesterday, it was hard to believe that Ballydoyle was submerged in snow just three weeks ago.

It remained an unwelcome guest for three days but Aidan O’Brien happily reports that to be the only minor hiccup encountered through another winter spent dreaming about potential delights to come over the coming months.

“The horses got through the winter really well,” he says. “Three weeks ago we had a foot of snow here for three days, no-one else had it but it was here. It was the maddest thing but that was the only hold-up we had.

“With the good weather, everyone’s horses are forward now, but we’re happy enough. We don’t have early two-year-olds as much as we used to have but there’ll still hopefully be some horses for Ascot.

“Circumstances dictate everything, I always think and that’s the problem with training horses, there can’t be a manual because climate is different, horses are different, people are different. There are so many things every year that can affect things but weather is a big one. Our winter was very good really.”

On a morning like this, it’s hard to imaginable a more perfect working environment. For O’Brien, these truly are the best of times: The challenges lie in wait and no bubbles have yet been burst.

“I suppose it is,” he replies when asked if this is his favourite time of the year. “You’re probably dreaming the whole time and you have to keep yourself dreaming all the time. This time of the year, you’re dreaming more because a lot of stuff can happen. But when they start running reality gets in quick.”

So what has the master of Ballydoyle dreamt about over the winter?

“Horses,” comes the obvious reply from a man whose life consists of early-morning starts and late-night finishes before hitting the bed at 10pm and doing it all again the next day.

And who specifically has he dreamt about over the winter?

BIG SMILE: Luxembourg relaxes in his stable after exercising at Ballydoyle yesterday. Picture: Healy Racing

“The horses I dream about this year are Luxembourg and Point Lonsdale,” he says of his Classic colts, who worked together after racing at the Curragh on Saturday.

“Luxembourg was always the horse. From the time he went to Killarney, we knew he was very good,” O'Brien says.

“It looks like he will go straight to the Guineas. He travelled well in his work (on Saturday). The two of them finished close and it will be interesting. The two could go there and then we'll see after that, but you'd imagine they'd have no problem stepping up a good bit further (in trip).”

Being by Camelot, Luxembourg is certainly bred to excel over both a mile and a mile and a half and O’Brien believes he has the speed to play a meaningful part in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

“He's probably bigger than Camelot, he’s rangier, but he has the pace. Camelot is the only Montjeu to win a Guineas, I think and this fellow finds it easy to go fast, which is a good sign.”

If Luxembourg is this year’s flagship colt, O’Brien gave the impression Point Lonsdale isn’t far behind him.

“Point Lonsdale is a lovely horse, he has a great mind and when he gallops his head goes to the ground. He's a great traveller, has plenty of pace and he'd love a nice bit of ground, even though he was racing on soft ground a lot of the time.”

However, the recent Derby successes of Serpentine and Wings Of Eagles is evidence that it’s not always the most obvious Ballydoyle contender who obliges at Epsom.

Intriguingly, the unraced Waterville, a 33-1 shot for the Derby, was namechecked more than once by O’Brien.

“There’s a maiden called Waterville who is a very nice horse. He’s a Camelot horse, he’s a half-brother of Sea Of Class. He’s a Derby-type horse.” On the fillies’ front, O’Brien is confident Tenebrism will see out the trip when she steps up to a mile in the 1000 Guineas.

The Cheveley Park Stakes heroine is by the sprinter Caravaggio, but her dam, Immortal Verse, won the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot over a mile.

“I was very happy with Tenebrism, Ryan (Moore) was very happy,” O'Brien says of her weekend workout.

“He felt there’s a good chance that she could stay (a mile). We went a good gallop in front of her and she picked up and ran home.

“Hopefully she’s OK after it, but you'd have to be very impressed with what she's done so far. The Guineas is a tough race, though.

“She had a little problem last year which was why her races were spaced out, but she looks very smart at the moment. I thought it was impossible what she did at Newmarket. We thought she was very good going to Naas but she had a problem after and she had to have a long break. She was literally back in work two months and hadn’t had a racecourse gallop but we said we’d let her take her chance.

“At halfway I thought she was going to run bad. But she looked like she wanted every yard of that trip. We always thought Caravaggio could have stayed further than five or six.”

However, the fillies’ Classic is likely to come too soon for Tuesday, a sister of Minding who broke her maiden on Sunday at Naas.

“Tuesday was good and she'll come on a good bit. She looks like a filly who will stay well — she's relaxed and laid back, we were delighted with her.

“I think the English Guineas will be too early for her, so it might be an Irish Guineas on the way to an Oaks, something like that.”

While O’Brien is looking forward to the new season, rumours of doping within racing persist, a situation that “disappoints” O’Brien.

“Because of what’s being said, the finger is being pointed at everybody and it’s not fair,” O’Brien says. “It disappoints me, it’s disappointing for everyone. You can’t be talking about something when there doesn’t seem to be any facts.”