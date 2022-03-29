Irish Racing tips: Supagirl set for breakthrough performance

Supagirl can make the breakthrough in the Tote SP Or Better At Navan Racecourse Handicap, the second-last race on this afternoon’s card in Navan.

Jessica Harrington’s filly ran four times last season and on the last of those outings she stayed on well from off the pace to finish third behind Nectarine in a one-mile nursery at Leopardstown.

She looked as though she could improve for a step up in trip, as she gets today, and with the stable having made a good start to the Flat season, she should be ready to make her mark. She can prove too good for Beescatty, who showed promise on his handicap debut last month at Dundalk.

Point Gellibrand can make a winning return to action in the Your New Tote Maiden. Joseph O’Brien’s colt was a shade unlucky not to make a winning debut In June, in which his late effort came up a short head shy of subsequent Group 2 winner Atomic Jones.

He was pitched in deep for a Group Two on his second start but was never able to land a meaningful blow. Not seen since, that effort is best forgotten, and he can get back on track with a victory here. Paris Lights has the form to chase him home, though money for Wexford Native would be worth noting.

There will be a couple of very short-priced runners on the card, starting with New York City in the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt raced five times at two and finished runner-up twice, third twice and while he was ninth of ten on his only other start, though that was a Group 1, and he wasn’t beaten far.

Almost all that form should be good enough to win today, and he can get his due reward. It will be interesting to note if there is any market support for his rivals, particularly for newcomers Lady Kabeir or Creative Power. If not, Laakhof can follow the selection home.

The other short-priced runner on the card will be Stone Age, also trained by Aidan O’Brien, and also boasting experience in Group 1 company. Just touched off in a Group 2 on his third start, he signed off last season by finishing runner-up to El Bodegon in the ten-furlong Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud, earning him a rating of 109. While there are a couple of potentially interesting newcomers, not least Active Duty, he ought to take this en route back to group company.