Limerick report: Grand National glory the long-term dream for Lifetime Ambition

Connections of Lifetime Ambition, winner of the featured Grade Three BetVictor Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase on Sunday’s card in Limerick, are hopeful the seven-year-old could develop into an Aintree Grand National horse.

Following his winning chasing debut, in November at Down Royal, he was sent off favourite for the Drinmore but was unable to confirm the form with Beacon Edge. Beaten a couple of times in the interim, he was back on better ground and in easier company this time and ran out a comfortable winner for Robbie Power.

Kate Harrington, assistant to her mother, Jessica, said: “It’s nice for him to get his head in front for the first time up to three miles. Robert said he wanted every bit of the trip. He said he’s a proper English National horse in the making.

“We’ll campaign him a bit differently next year. We’ll have him ready for the autumn and then give him a bit of a break and then have him for a spring campaign.”

Looking to the more immediate future, she added: “He’ll have an entry in the two-mile-five handicap at Punchestown and also the three-mile Grade One.”

Minx Tiara made a successful return to chasing in the Tote Always SP Or Better Handicap Chase. Given a confident ride from the front by Seán Flanagan, the David O’Brien-trained mare gave a bold sight from flag fall and, after letting the challengers close on the run down the hill, Flanagan sent her on again to record a facile success.

“She jumped great,” said O’Brien. “We thought we’d get another hurdle race out of her before we went back chasing but she was getting caught at the finish. She’s a versatile mare, and she’s heading the right way. There are plenty of nice pots around for the summer, so I’ll give her a little break now.”

There was a touch of real quality to the performance of Santa Rossa in the BetVictor Proudly Supporting Irish Racing Mares’ Hurdle. Off for more than a year since winning her maiden, she travelled sweetly and then quickened up to such an extent that her rider, Keith Donoghue, had trouble pulling her up.

“She’s a good mare, and she’ll improve a good bit for that,” said winning trainer Dermot McLoughlin. “We’ll have to go for a graded race now, at Fairyhouse. That was an ideal race to start her off in.”

After a good run in Gowran, the Eoin Doyle-trained The Road To Fame, ridden by Donagh Meyler, looked to have a winning opportunity in the first division of the Neville’s Bar And Restaurant Irish EBF Maiden Hurdle, and he made the most of it, though pushed hard by Friends N Commerce.

Doyle said: “He was workmanlike, but all he does is stay and he wants it softer, and just about got away with the ground. If the ground came up softish in Punchestown, he might go for the final of the Red Mills.”

The second division went to Midnight It Is, who proved to be the first leg of a double for jockey Keith Donoghue. Trained by Gavin Cromwell, he quickened clear down to the last to win readily.

Less than a length covered the first four home in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, but it was Masterstonemason who came out on top in the hands of Charlie O’Dwyer. Brought with a daring run up along the far rails, he got up late to record a victory which ended a long barren spell for winning trainer Flan Costello.

The Dara Man, ridden by 5lb claimer Liam Quinlan, gave trainer John Ryan a 38th win of the season when running away with the Pat & Eileen O’Mara Memorial Novice Handicap Chase. Winner of a maiden hurdle at Ballinrobe in July, he was contesting his first handicap over fences and proved well in off his mark of 109.

In the listed Kevin McManus Bookmaker Champion Bumper, Mercurey was turned over at odds of 1-4, but his trainer, Willie Mullins, had a more-than-able deputy in stable debutant Impulsive Dancer.

Winner of his only previous start, when trained by Richard O’Brien, he travelled up strongly in the straight and quickened up well to win by three lengths from the staying-on Blizzard Of Oz, who pipped the favourite for second spot.

“He’s improving all the time,” said Mullins. “His work at home has been very good, so it was no surprise. He’s a horse that could mix it on the Flat and over hurdles.

“I suppose the winner is a more mature, Flat type horse, whereas Mercurey is probably a big immature jump horse. I’d imagine the winner will go to Punchestown, but I don’t know if Mercurey will run again this season.”