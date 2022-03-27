Naas report: Layfayette vindicates Meade's decision

Tough and consistent five-year-old Layfayette rewarded trainer Noel Meade’s decision to swerve a bid for a second Irish Lincoln at the Curragh on Saturday when landing the listed Plusvital Devoy Stakes in Naas on Sunday.

Providing his rider Oisin Orr with a welcome early-season boost, 11-2 shot Layfayette swooped down the outside to master favourite Licence by a half-length to record his second stakes success, having won the Lenabane Stakes in Roscommon last June.

“We had the choice between the Lincoln again or today," Meade said. "I felt that it would have been tough off 102 in the Lincoln, afraid that there could be a good stakes horse in the field.

“But he’s been working the house down at home and we’ve picked the right race for him. He’ll improve from today and we’ll stay in stakes races — we’ll try to find a suitable Group 3 now.”

Narrowly denied in the Devoy with Licence, Ger Lyons won the valuable Madrid 3-Y-0 Handicap with lightly-raced, joint top-weight Markaz Paname, the second leg of a double for champion-jockey Colin Keane who was earlier successful on Adrian Murray’s Saliteh in the three-year-old sprint handicap.

A son of Markaz, gelded over the winter, Markaz Paname won readily by a length and a half from longshot Mister Wilson, prompting his trainer to explain: “He was very immature last year. We gelded him and he’s grown up a lot from two to three. And he brought to the track what he’s been showing us at home. He’ll have to step into stakes company now.”

Aidan O’Brien, off the mark for the season with Mother Earth at the Curragh on Saturday, saddled Minding’s once-raced full-sister Tuesday to win the one-mile fillies' maiden under Ryan Moore, the Galileo filly stretching well in the closing stages to beat promising debutante Ezine by almost two lengths.

“She’s a lovely filly and we’ll go gently with her,” said O’Brien. “She could be an Irish Guineas filly — Newmarket will probably come too quick for her. And she’ll have no problem staying further.”

On an unbelievable weekend for Ado McGuinness, highlighted by the superb victory of A Case Of You in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint in Meydan on Saturday, Spanish Tenor gave him a second domestic win of the new campaign in Compass Stallions Handicap, a third winner of the week for stable apprentice Cian MacRedmond.

Joseph O’Brien’s filly Tosen Lydia, winner of her only start at Bellewstown last July, made a pleasing return when justifying 11-8 favouritism, under Shane Crosse, in the concluding median auction race.

O’Brien’s 7lb claiming apprentice Jake Coen was seen to good effect on the Kieran Cotter-ridden top-weight Lord Dudley in the Smooth Daddy At Compas Stallions Handicap.

And the alliance of Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes also enjoyed an early boost when the Aga Khan-owned filly Radiyka, placed in three of her four starts as a juvenile, took the six-furlong Kuroshio At Compass Stallions Maiden over six furlongs.