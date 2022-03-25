Dundalk report: Dances With Stars defies top weight

Mikey Sheedy steers Dances With Stars to victory at Dundalk. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 21:07
John Ryan

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Dances With Stars registered his third course and distance success when defying top weight and a 6lb hike for a recent win in the Ladies Day At Dundalk Stadium 12th July Handicap over a mile and a half.

Mikey Sheehy produced the son of Sea The Stars between horses to lead early in the final furlong to master longshot Effernock Fizz by a half-length, prompting the winning rider to state:  “He’s a likeable horse. He keeps improving and had to be good today in a competitive handicap. In fairness, he got me out of trouble and was good when the gaps came.” 

On the eve of a huge day for the stable, with A Case Of You set for Group 1 action in Meydan and seven runners in the Paddy Power Irish Lincoln, Ado McGuinness won the one-mile DundalkStadium.com Handicap with 12-1 shot Skontonovski, recording his fourth win on the polytrack.

Colin Keane produced the five-year-old down the inside to lead well inside the final furlong before holding Super Over by the minimum margin, a nose, with favourite Elzaam Blue, outpaced at a crucial stage, finishing fast in third, just a head away.

Ross O’Sullivan saddled Samrogue to land the opening five-furlong handicap, swooping late under Conor Hoban (on his first ride back after a hand injury) to foil favourite and top-weight Collective Power by a neck.

Hoban said: “She enjoyed the drop back to five furlongs as there was plenty of pace. She likes a bit of room and got a lovely clear run down the outside. We should plenty of fun with her on the grass.” 

Singsong Lady continued the good form of Gavin Cromwell when squeezing through under Conor Maxwell to land the one-mile three-year-old handicap by a neck from Aristovic whose trainer Johnny Levins enjoyed better luck when Prisoners Dilemma came from off a strong pace to take the six-furlong Home Of Irish All-Weather Racing At Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

Donagh O’Connor was patient on the Toronado gelding, who was recording his fourth polytrack success and his fourth over six furlongs.  

Levins said: “Donagh said they went very fast, that he pulled out and he picked-up and won well. He might run again in Naas on Sunday. And his long-term target will be the seven-furlong handicap at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend.” 

Out of luck with stable star Adam’s Barbour in this event, although the five-year-old, his owner Dr David Adam and rider Chris Hayes (14 winners) ended Dundalk’s Winter Series as leaders in their respective categories, Lee Smyth won the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap with 66-1 shot Spirituoso, ridden by Joe Doyle.

Once-raced Eskimo Comet, in the colours of his trainer Luke Comer and ridden by Sean Davis, took the concluding in a three-way photo-finish, beating National Generaux and debutant Observing by a short-head and a nose.

