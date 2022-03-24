Cork report: Students throng Mallow to see Advanced Virgo spring surprise

The students thronged Cork Racecourse, Mallow, on the hottest day of the year to date and while they were all in great spirits, it seems reasonable to deduce that few would have latched on to the winner of the feature race, the Way To Paris At Coolagown Stud Hurdle, as it went to 40-1 outsider Advanced Virgo.

Trained by Anthony McCann, ridden by Jonathan Moore, and carrying the familiar colours of Rita Shah, the seven-year-old was having his first run since being bought out of Charles Byrnes’ yard. While the focus was on odds-on favourite Cayd Boy and market rival Gibraltar, Advanced Virgo crept into the race steadily, moved up going well at the second-last and, after taking over from Cayd Boy, comfortably repelled the late effort of Gibraltar.

“I only have him for six or seven weeks,” revealed McCann. “I bought him for Rita Shah, and she was over the moon. We thought we might have sneaked into the County Hurdle (last week at Cheltenham) as he was rated 132 over there, and 129 got in last year. But he didn’t get in and maybe in hindsight it worked out for the best. The trip to Cheltenham probably gave him a bit of a holiday.

“We were very, very happy with him coming here. I couldn’t believe there was such a small field. I was a wee bit concerned about the ground, but I knew he won his maiden hurdle for Charles in Navan on good ground, so we were confident enough.

“We’ll probably go chasing later in the year. For a Holy Roman Emperor, he’s a hell of a jumper and he stays a bit further. There’s still a right bit of the winter to go, so we’ll get him home and freshen him up, and he’ll only improve from that again. He seems like a very nice horse, a genuine horse, and he jumps like a buck.”

When Only Sky got off the mark over hurdles at the third time of asking, in the Follow @CorkRacecourse Fillies’ Maiden Hurdle, winning rider Robbie Power felt a couple of late errors contributed to her success.

Jessica Harrington’s dual-purpose performer sat third most of the way, moved up a position early in the straight and, after getting in close at the last couple of hurdles, picked up well from the back of the last to touch off Igraine, with Bynx a close third.

Power said: “Sometimes a mistake costs you a race, but I think it’s actually won me a race because If I winged the second-last and the last I might have got involved too soon with JJ (Slevin, on runner-up Igraine) and his horse wasn’t doing a stroke in front. The plan was to have a late shot and that’s what we’ve done. For once, the mistake has actually helped us rather than hinder us.

“And she loves that ground. She doesn’t want good-to-firm, but she loves good ground and will mix and match (Flat and National Hunt) for the summer. They’ll have a lot of fun with her, she’s a nice filly.”

While the corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle had no depth, long odds-on shot Mahler Allstar, trained by Jimmy Mangan and ridden by Seán O’Keeffe, certainly deserved the opportunity to get his head in front.

With form which included a close third to Appreciate It in a bumper, third to Stattler in a maiden hurdle, fourth to The Nice Guy in another maiden, and giving Shantreusse a race until unshipping his rider at the last in another, he was head and shoulders above his rivals and duly proved so.

Mangan said: “He deserved that. He’s a long-distance chaser, and that’s where he’ll go next season. But he’ll have another run in a hurdle. Seán said he enjoyed the good ground. We might think about going to Liverpool. I like the track and they always have safe ground.”

Sweet Will put a first one in his book by taking the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle for Conor McNamara and Gavin Cromwell. In a race in which the fancied runners were to the fore, McNamara got a great response from his mount, one of only two five-year-olds in the race, and he dug deep to fend off Four Horsemen with half a length to spare.

Mark McDonogh, who claimed his first Cheltenham Festival success last week aboard Banbridge in the Martin Pipe Hurdle, was back amongst the winners when Nell’s Well took the Con-Neigh’s Yard Handicap Hurdle in great style. Winner of a Grade Three here two runs previously, she challenged going to the second-last and galloped on strongly to beat the running-on Wild Hunt.

Winning trainer Seán O’Brien said: “I was apprehensive about running as the ground was a concern. Her best form is with a dig in the ground, but we walked the ground and knew it was safe.

“For a handy mare, she was giving away plenty of weight and I thought she was impressive, and Mark gave her a lovely, patient ride.

“I would say it is another step forward for her. Where she goes next is all ground-dependent, but I can't wait until she goes over a fence because she is dynamic at jumping fences and that's really what I'm looking forward to.”

Another former course winner, Thedancingfarrier, also appreciated the return to this venue as the three-time point-to-point winner doubled his track tally. Delivered with a well-timed run by John Gleeson, the Paul Kiely-trained 10-year-old got up late to beat Highland Penny by half a length in the Blackwater Qualified Riders’ Handicap Hurdle.

The Thanks To Frontline Staff Mares’ Bumper, for lady riders, brought racing to a close and Welsh rider Sioned Whittle recorded her first win in this country by bringing the Barry Fitzgerald-trained Magical Zoe with a decisive late run.