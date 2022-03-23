Dundalk report: Harry’s Bar bounces back to form in landmark Dundalk race

All-weather specialist Harry’s Bar registered his 11th win on artificial surfaces and his fourth at Dundalk when bouncing back to winning ways in the five-furlong Join Us On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Handicap, the 4,000th race run on the County Louth venue’s polytrack.

Back from a fruitless trip to Dubai (where he was unplaced in four outings), the seven-year-old defied the welter burden of 10-9, helped by the 5lb claim of apprentice Cian MacRedmond, who guided the Exceed And Excel gelding to a half-length win over Ajax Tavern, with favourite Adams Barbour third.

Victory was a timely boost for trainer Ado McGuinness ahead of a busy weekend for the yard, as his assistant Stephen Thorne explained: “This horse was luckless in Dubai, so it’s great that he’s back on track — he’s a real all-weather horse. And Cian was very good on him — we’ve been minding his claim all winter for the turf season.

“It’s a big weekend for us, with A Case Of You running in the Al Quoz in Dubai and having 14 or 15 runners over the weekend, between the Curragh and Naas, with as many as six likely to run in the Lincoln on Saturday.”

McGuinness and MacRedmond completed a double, the rider’s first, when top-weight Form Of Praise landed the seven-furlong three-year-old handicap, scoring by a half-length from Cherry Bloom.

The Michael Halford-trained Unconquerable Keen, in the colours of HRI chairman Nicky Hartery and ridden by Mikey Sheehy, proved a facile winner of the Dundalkstadium.com Race, proving two and a quarter lengths superior to 95-rated Exquisite Acclaim, with Incrimination, backed into 8-11 favourite, never threatening in fourth.

“He showed us plenty last year, but was a bit weak and needed time," Halford said. "He has wintered well and this was a lovely place to start with him, although, unlike most of mine, he hadn’t been here before.

“He’s a smashing, solid horse, with a great attitude and there’s lots more to come from him. Mikey said he picked up like a smart horse. He looks like a stakes horse to me.”

Andy McNamara, on the mark with Scarpeta in Clonmel on Tuesday, struck again when Very Excellent, ridden by Wesley Joyce, defied a high draw to land the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap by a half-length from 40-1 shot Crescent Lake.

“He was drawn wide, but Wesley, a fellow Limerick man, gave him a lovely ride, going forward and letting him stride on,” explained McNamara. “He’s a grand, honest horse — he proved that by the way he stuck his head down. He’s won over hurdles and we’ll go back at that job, on good ground.”

Chris Hayes brought top-weight Dammit, owned and trained by Luke Comer, wide and late to land the 45-65 handicap over a mile and a half, prompting assistant trainer Jim Gorman to comment: “That was gutsy ride from Chris. He got a run when he needed it and I suppose the race fell into his lap.”

Hayes looked set to complete a double on Darren Bunyan’s Brokers Tip, dictating the pace in the six-furlong 45-70 handicap. But he was collared late and had to settle for third spot, beaten a nose and as half-length behind James McAuley’s Beleaguerment (Shane Foley) and Teddy Boy.

Ridden by 7lb claimer Daniel King, the Denis Hogan-trained Fox Leicester justified 11-8 favouritism in the claimer, scoring by four and a half lengths from longshot Intend.