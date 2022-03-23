'Nothing obvious' amiss as Henderson continues Shishkin checks

The eight-year-old was pulled up in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival
Shishkin never travelled with his usual fluency when disappointing at Cheltenham. 

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 19:30
Nick Robson

Shishkin is expected to put his Cheltenham disappointment behind him with an outing in the Celebration Chase on the final day of the season at Sandown.

Aside from the very testing ground, Nicky Henderson is still none the wiser as to why his previously unbeaten chaser looked in trouble from an early stage and was pulled up shortly after the eighth fence in last week's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Tests are still being carried out, but nothing has come to light and the eight-year-old looks his usual bright self at home.

"There are little bits and pieces we are still checking out," said Henderson.

"He just never went a yard. There's nothing completely obvious that is wrong but there was clearly something which wasn't right, so we're still checking on everything.

"He looks bright in himself but there's nothing obvious. I don't see any reason why he won't make Sandown, anyway."

Shishkin was one of very few disappointments during the Festival for Henderson, who saddled two winners and six seconds during the week.

"Everything else ran fantastically well, we had six seconds and had another load placed," said Henderson.

"The one that got away was possibly Mister Coffey (Kim Muir). He was my sort of dark horse for the week and I'd been tipping him up at all the previews and it so nearly paid off.

"First Street (County Hurdle) ran a hell of a race, Marie's Rock (Mares' Hurdle) was brilliant, Epatante (Champion Hurdle) ran really well — they ran great across the board.

"We're looking at Aintree for Epatante, we've never tried two and half (miles) with her.

"As for Champ, I'd like to keep him on a flat track. I'm not sure Cheltenham's suiting him at the moment. It's just an idea, we're in discussions. He travelled very well in the Stayers'. We've a few things to sort out with a few of them."

Henderson is keen not to get involved in the hype surrounding Constitution Hill and insists no decision has yet been made on his next outing.

While Henderson has admitted it will be Punchestown or nowhere for the ultra-impressive Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner, he has far from committed to taking on unbeaten Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle.

Constitution Hill was awarded an official BHA handicap mark of 170 — the highest ever given to a novice hurdler since Anglo-Irish Classifications began in 1999/2000 — a figure that puts him just 2lb behind the 165-rated Honeysuckle when her 7lb mares' allowance is taken into consideration.

Henderson, though, is keen to stress the five-year-old has only had three races in his life, while also declaring himself as one of Honeysuckle's biggest fans.

"I'm keeping right out of all the talk. I'm reading the headlines with interest every day about what he is and where he's going and I've no idea," said Henderson.

"We must remember he's only had three runs, so I'm not getting involved in any discussions.

"What I will say is that I think Honeysuckle is absolutely spectacular, she's won all those races and I think she's absolutely gorgeous — I'm her biggest fan.

"We've got lots of time to think and lots of thinking to do."

Constitution Hill led home his stablemate Jonbon, albeit some way in arrears, and Henderson is hoping to head to Aintree with the full-brother to Douvan.

"I think Jonbon will almost certainly go to Aintree, but Constitution Hill won't go there. If he goes anywhere it will be Punchestown, but that doesn't mean he will take on Honeysuckle," said Henderson.

"I really have no idea what we'll do. Obviously it's flattering when you see his rating.

"Time will tell, luckily Constitution Hill can't read the headlines."

Clonmel report: Willie Mullins ponders Topham option for Blackbow

