Clonmel report: Willie Mullins ponders Topham option for Blackbow

Willie Mullins is considering a crack at Aintree’s Topham Trophy for Blackbow after the nine-year-old’s wide-margin victory under Paul Townend in the Suir Blueway Chase, the first leg of a double for the champion trainer in Clonmel on Tuesday.

A 30-100 favourite, Blackbow made all, jumping well, and had only serious rival Spyglass Hill in trouble with a half-mile to race before coasting home 36 lengths clear of Rachael Blackmore’s mount.

Mullins said: “We thought Rachael might go on and Paul was going to take a lead. But our fella was full of beans and Paul let him roll along. It was a nice performance. He jumped well, got his own way in front and it was all very straight-forward.

“He’s in the Topham Trophy in Aintree and we might go that route. It might be a bit soon and, if we decide against travelling, he’ll wait for Fairyhouse or Punchestown.”

The Mullins double was completed in the bumper, not with newcomer and 6-5 favourite High City Roller, who finished completely tailed off, but with the Colm O’Connell-owned Klarc Kent, ridden by Jody Townend, who took over turning for home before beating Suain Na Draiocht convincingly.

“The extra distance made a difference to him and he just kept galloping,” said Mullins. “The ground is probably dead and tacky. And he’s a fine big horse with the strength to gallop through it.”

The favourite was found to be “blowing hard’ post-race while his rider Patrick Mullins reported that the Arcadio gelding was “never travelling”.

Gavin Cromwell and Darragh O’Keeffe continued their rich vein of form when Shantou Lucky took the Kilmanahan Beginners' Chase at the expense of front-running favourite Yabo.

Cromwell, who confirmed that star stayer Flooring Porter will side-step Punchestown in favour of likely trips to Aintree and Auteuil, acknowledged: “I ran four and thought Donnrua Dream (finished fourth) might be best of them. But fences have really lit this fellow up and he won well.”

Earlier, the Andy Slattery-trained Plains Indian gained compensation for a last-flight fall on his most recent visit to Clonmel, coasting to a 16-length win over Layla’s Daffodil in the Fourmilewater Maiden Hurdle.

The six-year-old gave Cian Quirke his third win in the saddle.

Slattery explained: “It looked a good opportunity and he galloped away. He’ll go handicapping now — there’s a Grade B handicap (two miles and three furlongs) in Cork on Easter Sunday for him. Or he could go to Fairyhouse. We’ll tip away and go where he wants to take us.”

The Eugene O’Sullivan-trained Maxxum, ridden by 7lb claimer Jordan Canavan, justified hefty support (8/1 in the morning, started 100/30 joint-favourite) in the Knocklofty Maiden Hurdle, beating longshot Taxi Rank.

O’Sullivan stated, “He’s a lovely horse. We had no luck with his two full-brothers for the same people, the Rabbitts from Galway. So it’s great that he’s won. He might have another run or two before his summer break. He’s a future chaser.”

Without a win since March 2019, Scarpeta, enterprisingly ridden by Peter Carberry, took the Nire Valley Claiming Hurdle for Andy McNamara, helped by a last-flight blunder by favourite Spare Brakes.