Clonmel tips: Plains Indian can make amends 

Less than three weeks after a last flight exit at this venue, Plains Indian returns to Clonmel with an outstanding opportunity to make amends in the Fourmilewater Maiden Hurdle.

Andy Slattery’s charge has plenty of hurdling experience, has been placed three times, and boasts an official mark of 121. Barring accidents, he should open his account on Tuesday.

The six-year-old Shantou gelding finished third to Red Gerry on his hurdling bow at Punchestown back in September 2020, after which he was off the track for 16 months.

But, after a run in a Fairyhouse bumper in January, he has produced three rock-solid efforts over hurdles, understandably proving no match for subsequent County Hurdle winner State Man at Limerick early last month, beaten 12 lengths.

Plains Indian then failed by a half-length to cope with Joseph O’Brien’s Gracchus De Balme in a maiden hurdle over this course and distance.

Last time out, stepping up three furlongs in trip, he started 6-5 favourite to go one better. But, produced by Cian Quirke to lead at the second last, he held a narrow advantage when crashing at the final obstacle, leaving Geni De La Cour to score.

Dropping back to two miles on Tuesday, in an apparently weaker contest, Plains Indian has been found a golden opportunity to get things right.

With a rating of 155, Blackbow will be the best horse on show Tuesday and should record his second win over fences in the Suir Blueway Chase.

Trained by Cheltenham’s leading trainer Willie Mullins and the mount of that meeting’s top rider Paul Townend, Blackbow failed to cope with the smart Captain Guinness in a Grade Three two-miler at Naas last time.

A reproduction of that run, or his earlier handicap form, a second to Dunvegan in the Dan Moore at Fairyhouse and a fifth behind Birchdale in the Leopardstown Chase, when he had Tuesday’s chief rival Spyglass Hill a long way back in ninth spot, should suffice in today’s five-runner affair.

Blackbow, who carries the familiar colours of the Roaringwater Syndicate, is rated 9lb above chief rival Spyglass Hill and must give him 6lb in today’s contest. And Paul Townend’s mount should boss it.

Having captured a second Stayers' Hurdle with Flooring Porter last week, Gavin Cromwell holds a strong hand in the Kilmanahan Beginners' Chase, a race confined to horses rated 109, or lower, over hurdles.

Cromwell runs both Shantou Lucky, an eye-catcher on his fencing bow behind Mt Leinster at Leopardstown, and chasing debutant Donnrua Dream, winner of a handicap hurdle in Wexford last time.

Both are dual-winners over hurdles. And, with the help of that Leopardstown experience, Shantou Lucky gets the vote.