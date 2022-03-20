Mouth-watering clash between Cheltenham stars at Punchestown still in the mix

Connections of Constitution Hill are likely to consider next month's Punchestown Festival for the ultra-impressive Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner.

Owner Michael Buckley has yet to speak to trainer Nicky Henderson - but revealed his brilliant prospect will "probably" be given entries in both the Champion Novice Hurdle and the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle.

Buckley is not entirely sold on the idea on going for the latter race, and was glad he did not have the temptation of taking on Honeysuckle at Cheltenham, even though the performance of his five-year-old was a serious one both visually and on the clock, breaking the track record.

"I haven't spoken to Nicky yet, but I think we'll just see how the horse is, probably enter him at Punchestown probably for both races and then see how he is. But it would be a terrible shame to do something really dumb," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"It's all very well saying it works out at 30 lengths difference or 20 lengths difference on the times, but races are different. They are run differently. You can't take one that is in one way and another one in another way.

"We had a horse which was very quick out of the blocks and led the field at a huge pace. The Champion Hurdle was a different type of race.

"We'd have been mad to do it (run in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham), with a horse that had had two runs and been to a racecourse twice. It's not like a Flat horse that's had a Flat campaign and now gone hurdling. He's so inexperienced. I kind of said to Nicky that one thing about not entering is we don't have the temptation."

Honeysuckle's trainer Henry de Bromhead believes it would be great for racing if the pair did clash at Punchestown.

"It would be brilliant. It's what racing is about. I think it would be fantastic. If Michael is brave enough to take us on, fair play to him," he told Racing TV.

"What she has achieved, no other horse has achieved it.

"I wouldn't dare to say she is going to beat Constitution Hill. I can't answer that. What she's achieved is way beyond a lot of horses.

"Obviously, Constitution Hill was extremely impressive, all his figures were unreal, but she's just so consistently at the top. I can't answer who would win it, but I think it would be fascinating if they do takes us on and wouldn't it be amazing for the sport."

Meanwhile de Bromhead is to give Bob Olinger a thorough check-up after having reason to believe he under-performed after being left the Turners Novices' Chase at his mercy at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old was struggling some 12 lengths behind Galopin Des Champs when that horse dramatically fell at the final fence, leaving Bob Olinger to come home a long way clear of the other two finishers.

De Bromhead was finding Bob Olinger's performance difficult to comprehend until jockey Rachael Blackmore reported after the race the horse made a noise.

"He was very disappointing. Rachael said he made a very strange noise after he jumped the fourth-last," he told Racing TV. "She just felt he started to empty after that so we definitely need to check that out. It might be an individual thing for him, but we have to dig into these things and make sure we have them as best as we can.

"Before I spoke to Rachael I never believed any horse could make Bob Olinger look like that. Without taking too much away from Galopin Des Champs, having spoken to Rachael and watched the race again, he wasn't right. He could barely trot up the hill this year. He was stiff and sore when he got home.

"He's booked in for plenty of tests this week. It's probably one of the most disappointing Grade Ones we've ever won, but that's the reality of it and we have to try to get him back to his best.

"We'll run our tests and see. It might be something simple. We just need to get him checked out and see from there."

De Bromhead also plans to have Minella Indo checked out as he felt last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner did not finish in his usual style when beaten by stablemate A Plus Tard in this year's renewal.

"Minella Indo did not gallop to the line so we might run a few checks on him to make sure everything is all right, but A Plus Tard's performance was incredible," said the Waterford trainer.

"I haven't discussed it with the Molonys (owners), but I'd imagine we'd all be keen to go to Punchestown if he's OK. He has a good record there.

"He really needed the line. I'm not used to seeing that with him. It's being ultra cautious, just to make sure that he is 100 per cent. Take nothing away from the winner, either."

As for A Plus Tard, it is unlikely he will run again this campaign with De Bromhead keen to follow this season's route, starting with the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.