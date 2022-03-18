Cheltenham Gold Cup Day: Ruby's Morning Minute

Will the fog lift for Ruby's fancies on Day 4 of the festival
Cheltenham Gold Cup Day: Ruby's Morning Minute

 

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 10:43

More in this section

Cheltenham Gold Cup day: Your race-by-race cards and colours Cheltenham Gold Cup day: Your race-by-race cards and colours
The Mug's Game: Hail glorious St. Danny as heavens open and it rains winners  The Mug's Game: Hail glorious St. Danny as heavens open and it rains winners 
Ruby Walsh on the Gold Cup: A Plus Tard’s speed can win the day  Ruby Walsh on the Gold Cup: A Plus Tard’s speed can win the day 
#Cheltenham Festival
<p>DOWN...: Paul Townend and Galopin Des Champs fall as they lead over the last in The Turners Novices Chase</p>

Cheltenham Day 3: Townend's Ryanair rebound, syndicate floors porter

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest



Join the Irish Examiner’s Tommy Lyons with Cheltenham expert guests Gary O’Brien, Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh for an evening of festival chat. Live Friday March 11, 6pm.
Watch Here

Join the Irish Examiner’s Tommy Lyons with Cheltenham expert guests Gary O’Brien and legends of the saddle Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh for an evening of festival chat as they  debate the hot pots and the ones to avoid next week.
Watch Now



Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up