Ruby Walsh: A Plus Tard’s speed can win the day in Gold Cup

IT is hard to say this whole meeting builds to the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, in the middle of today’s card, but if you have ever been to Cheltenham, you will get what I mean.

Just after the Gold Cup is presented, the whole atmosphere changes and barring those with a connection in the final three races, this meeting feels over atmosphere-wise. Is there a debate for making it the seventh and final contest? Maybe, but those with deadlines won’t like me suggesting that!

Anyhow, back to more pressing matters and what might happen in today’s race. Galvin, Al Boum Photo and Minella Indo are strong stayers who can change up a gear at a relentless pace. It does not lack strength in dept, but it is missing a front runner. I can’t see a horse in the opposition who will go fast enough for long enough to bring out the best in the three of them, so one or maybe two of them will have to change tactics and do it for themselves.

The problem is horses are herd animals, and not all of them like to lead the pack. That might suit the faster stalkers, Protektorat and A Plus Tard. The ability to change a couple of gears could be the difference here.

Nevertheless, generally races tend to get quicker too far from home when they are steadily run early, so both Harry Skelton and Rachael Blackmore will need to be patient and wait long enough to make speed count over stamina if they are to win.

A Plus Tard was breath-taking at Haydock and lost out in a prolonged sprint at Leopardstown. Not everything went his way here last year when a few mistakes at the wrong time meant he had to chase Minella Indo down the hill. It is not hard to see him being the most adaptable to how this race is run, and he is the one for me. I am a sucker for speed, though, and that is his ace.

Paul Townend, Davy Russell, and Robbie Power haven’t gotten to where they are by not being able to race read, so they will be aware of what could happen, and it is in their hands to do something about It. This is the biggest poker game all week, and somebody is holding the aces. The best hand wins when the chips are down, but they might not be, so there is room for a shark to steal the pot if they play their hand right.

The Triumph Hurdle will get proceedings underway at 1.30pm, and it has long since been billed as the rematch between Vauban and Pied Piper. Only half a length separated them when they clashed in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve, and both have been impressive since.

Pied Piper has course form, but Vauban’s Dublin Racing Festival form looks red-hot and some of those behind him that day represent good each-way value. Icare Allen, Il Etait Temps or Fils D’or could get into the shake-up if you are struggling to pick between the top two, but it’s Vauban for me.

THERE is no easy handicap in Cheltenham, but my favourite is the County Hurdle, probably because it was the luckiest one for me. I found riding in this more straightforward than the others because of the track make-up.

Even at the minimum distance, it was a race you seemed to have time and space in and had a real chance if you were on the best horse, with fewer hard-luck stories in this handicap than the others. For these reasons, I am with State Man this time.

The opposite applies to my knowledge of winning the Albert Bartlett because I failed at every attempt I made. Year on year, the quality of this contest increases, and Hillcrest looks like a star of the future for English jump racing.

However, when Minella Crooner went by the wayside last week, Gordon Elliott quickly rerouted Ginto to this contest. His Lawlor’s Hotel Novice Hurdle win at Naas in January looks the most robust form on offer here. I worry if Minella Cocooner’s tendency to race keenly will play against him, and Gordon’s stoutly bred stayer could be the safest pick.

Billaway, with the addition of headgear, will bid to make it third time lucky in the Foxhunters, and Elimay will also wear some in her bid to avenge defeat in last year’s Mrs Paddy Power Chase. Concertista and Mount Ida are worthy rivals to the latter, but I’ll stick with this little game mare.

I don’t think there is a Galopin Des Champs in this year’s Martin Pipe - well, not from Closutton anyway - but Adamantly Chosen could run well. Hollow Games fits the profile, but Sam Thomas, of Denman fame, has a big chance to break his training duck at the Festival with Good Risk At All.