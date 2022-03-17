Cheltenham Day 3: Townend's Ryanair rebound, syndicate floors porter

GOOD DAY

Allaho wins again.

Allaho became the first horse since Alberta’s Run in 2010/11 to defend his title in the Ryanair Chase when Paul Townend home easily steered him. It was a commanding display, leading from the start, jumping at speed and mercilessly galloping his opposition submission. Rejected last year by Townend in favour of the no-so-mighty Min, who he pulled up before the second last, while substitute Rachael Blackmore kicked him home by a dozen lengths. Townend was still licking his wounds after the disappointment of Galopin Des Champ slip up in the first and was happy to consign his bad look to the rear-view mirror.

"Earlier is gone now,” he said. “I’m okay and the horse is okay and we know we have a good horse. I was lucky in them colours a couple of years ago in the Triumph, so while it doesn’t make it any easier to swallow what goes around comes around."

BUT NOT OUT...: Townend on Allaho celebrates victory in the Ryanair Chase.

Trainer Willie Mullins was responsible for first and second as Janadil outstayed Eldorado Allen to secure the runner up spot for Closhutton.









Porter for Paddy’s Day

Sometime it can seem that Danny Mullins has a clock instead of a brain. Not just a common or garden clock but one of those expensive ones NASA use to time the run of their space missions. He was at it again yesterday on Flooring Porter in the Stayers Hurdle when he dictated from the front of the field but saved enough energy to repel all challengers comfortably in the home straight.

TV pundit Mick Fitzgerald put it succinctly: “To make all in a race like the Stayers' Hurdle you've got to get your fractions spot on. That's exactly what he's done here.”

Flooring Porter is a famously inexpensive purchase by a small west of Ireland syndicate of publicans and some people from the flooring business. He has now won twice at the festival, last year in eerie silence, this time in rousing mayhem.

A travelling army augmented the small syndicate, most of whom managed to gain admission to the parade ring and whoops of sheer joy when their beloved little horse-powered up the hill lit up the Cotswolds. All of them were wearing black and white ‘Flooring Porter’ scarves and when the rush into the winning enclosure alongside their hero it was like Newcastle Utd were playing at home. Marvellous scenes.

Noel Fehily.

When one of our more notable jump jockeys retired in recent times, he was asked would he be tempted to go into the training business. No, he replied, he would have the patience to handle the owners.

Cork man Noel Fehily took the opposite view – and to extreme circumstances too. He formed the Noel Fehily racing syndicate which means he is managing owners in bulk, which might be enough to test the nerves of the most patient of men.

But it is all beginning to pay dividends. Love Envoi carried his colours to festival success when she won the Mares Novice Hurdle for the syndicate. Trained by Harry Fry she was well supported in the market and beat Ahorsewithnoname in a manner that suggested that there is a lot more top come. Fry trained his most recent winner at the meeting in 2016 when Unowhatimeanharry won the Albert Bartlett, ridden by Noel Fehily.

BAD DAY.

Jim Pullin’s troubles continue.

If Jon Pullin thought that the controversy surrounding his decision to water the course on Tuesday night might quietly fade into folk memory, he was to be disappointed. The poor man was only into the second day of his job as clerk of the course at the festival woke up to racing press headlines of ‘nightmare’ ‘wreckage’ ‘tempers frayed’ and it got steadily worse from there. At a more practical level, fourteen horses were scratched from Thursday’s card before the gates had even opened and a dozen of those were blamed on then state of the ground.

In fairness to Pullin he faced a Hobson’s choice with varying weather forecasts that would puzzle Goldilocks, some indicating too little rain, others too much rain and finally a level of rain that was just about perfect. Unfortunately for him he ran with the first one, too little.

He fought his corner yesterday. “As far as yesterday was concerned,” he said, “I've received a lot of support and there are numerous trainers who were here yesterday and sent messages overnight and this morning, who were supportive of the decision to water on Tuesday night."

Galloping Galopin’s stolen happiness.

Whatever the first race yesterday lacked in quantity it certainly wasn’t scarce of quality. Only four went to post in the Turner Novice Chase, all of them Irish trained, but in reality, the race seemed in advance to be match between Bob Ollinger and Galopin Des Champs. And so, it proved to be.

Galopin started a slight favourite and Paul Townend allowed him to lob along in front from the start clearly intent on turning the screw on Bob’s suspected jumping frailties. For fifteen and a half fences the plan worked perfectly. It’s always dangerous to attribute human emotions to animals, but he jumped with such a relish and exuberance that he looked as happy as Larry in the spring sunshine, clearing his fences with a height suggesting his pathway was to the Puissance final at next year’s Horse of the Year show rather than back here for the Gold Cup.

By the time he approached the last fence he had burned off Bob Ollinger and Rachael Blackmore, with the other two runners’ mere specks in the far-off distance. Then the last. He met it on a good stride, cleared it perfectly but for some unknown reason crumpled on the landing side.

Said Henry de Bromhead: "I didn't think I'd ever see a horse that would make Bob look like that. Fair play to Galopin. That was some performance. Always expect the unexpected. It's fantastic.”