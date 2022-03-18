Cheltenham Day 4, Darren Norris tips: Joy to follow agony for A Plus Tard

Thwarted by stablemate Minella Indo a year ago, A Plus Tard can go one better in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup today.

The blue riband was the one that got away for Rachael Blackmore at the 2021 Festival but the memory of that agonising defeat can be replaced by unbridled joy today with the Tipperary jockey poised to shatter yet another glass ceiling by becoming the first female to ride the winner of a Gold Cup.

A Plus Tard has only run twice this season, returning with a bang when thrashing Royale Pagaille by 22 lengths in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.

In truth, that was far from the strongest Grade One ever run but A Plus Tard was awesome on the day and will be very hard to beat if rocking up in the same form this afternoon.

That said, he was below his best when just touched off by Galvin in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown at Christmas.

However, that came at a time when the Henry De Bromhead string was struggling for form and A Plus Tard almost certainly wasn’t quite firing on all cylinders.

He hasn’t run since that Leopardstown defeat but that was also the case last season and the eight-year-old will go into Gold Cup battle a fresh horse.

The drying ground should help his cause while the lack of an obvious frontrunner suggests this could be a tactical affair, another plus for A Plus Tard.

Minella Indo has failed to win a race since last year’s Gold Cup but he’s a Cheltenham specialist who looks sure to post a season’s best performance in his defence of his crown.

However, the feeling persists that even that won’t be enough this time.

Galvin looks a bigger threat. The eight-year-old proved he could mix it in Grade One company when second in the Champion Chase at Down Royal at the end of October, a performance he built on with that Savills Chase win at Christmas.

A horse with endless reserves of stamina, last year’s National Hunt Chase hero looks destined to put up a big effort for comeback kids Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell.

Willie Mullins runs three but dual winner Al Boum Photo looks up against it at the age of 10, Tornado Flyer was flattered by his shock King George success while Asterion Forlonge is impossible to trust.

Protektorat is considered the leading British contender but the Aintree Grade Two win that catapulted him into the Gold Cup mix in December was a race that completely fell apart. A far sterner test awaits at Cheltenham.

Chantry House looks a more credible contender. He was far from impressive in the Cotswold Chase in January but he got the job done and Nicky Henderson is an expert at getting a horse to peak for the Festival.

However, even a career-best effort might not be enough to stop A Plus Tard and Blackmore from enjoying a golden moment.

The JCB Triumph Hurdle opens proceedings on Gold Cup day and Pied Piper just about gets the nod over Vauban.

Half a length separated the pair when they met at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve and there should be little between them again today.

Vauban has since struck on Grade One level but Pied Piper looked a seriously slick operator when sauntering to a Grade Two victory at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day. That course and distance experience might just give him the edge again.

The market suggests the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle is a match between Gordon Elliott’s Ginto and the Henry Daly-trained Hillcrest.

Marginal preference is for Hillcrest, a huge horse nicknamed Rodney after the iconic Only Fools And Horses character.

Like Rodders, Hillcrest can be a little clumsy at times but the lack of obstacles in the final three-quarters of a mile can allow him make full use of his giant stride, an asset that could prove decisive.

Elimay was thwarted by Colreevy in the inaugural running of the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase but can set the record straight this year, chiefly at the expense of Mount Ida.

Willie Mullins can also strike in the St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase where Billaway, second in this race in the last two years, can make it third time lucky.

Elsewhere on the card, Betfair Hurdle runner-up I Like To Move It has sound each-way prospects for Nigel Twiston-Davies in the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle while Hollow Games can strike in the Festival finale, the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Selections

1.30: Pied Piper

2.10: I Like To Move It (Each-way)

2.50: Hillcrest (NB)

3.30: A Plus Tard

4.10: Billaway

4.50: Elimay (Nap)

5.30: Hollow Games