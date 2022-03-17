Cheltenham Day 3: Ruby's Morning Minute

Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh will join us live each morning from the Cotswolds with tips and thoughts for the action ahead.
Ruby Walsh is reporting every morning from Cheltenham Festival 2022

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 11:36

It's St Patrick's Day and there is some great racing to look forward to.

The horses most people want to see going head-to-head are here: Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs.

But who is Ruby's pick?

