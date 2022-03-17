Cheltenham Day 3: If Alloho is at it, he looks bombproof in the Ryanair

Something has to win the Stayers Hurdle

The Stayers Hurdle at 3.30 is one of those races where there are valid reasons why none of the field can win. But something has to. Defending champion Flooring Porter is favourite to retain his crown at around 3/1 but his form since he emerged from nowhere to win last year reads 2FP and when last seen out behind Klassical Dream at Leopardstown at Christmas.

Klassical Dream won the Supreme Novice three years ago but has blown hot and cold ever since and disappointed when only fourth behind Royal Kahala at Gowran in January. Royal Kahala takes her chance here instead of the Mare’s hurdle on opening day but the onset of rain is a huge positive for the mare.

The home team fields two previous winners in Paisley Park and Lisnagor Oscar. Paisley Park is a likeable horse but has recently added an erratic streak to his inconsistency and he looked reluctant to start last time out at Cheltenham, conceded a lot of ground to the field before rallying to collar Champ on the run in. Champ is only running here at all because he can’t jump well enough for a Gold Cup entry and is another unreliable beast.

Which leaves Thyme Hill as the last man standing. He too has decent festival form having placed in both the Champion Bumper behind Envoi Allen and in Monkfish’s Albert Bartlett two years ago. Never a world beater, he is at least predictable in his performances. With several front runners in the field, they are likely to go a good clip and this could play into the hands of Thyme Hill who is likely to be staying on at the finish.

Good things can be found in small packages

A field of only four runners for the first race, the Turners Novice Chase, is disappointing. Small field grade races are an increasingly frustrating feature of British racing but the home trainers have excelled themselves this time. All four contenders are trained in Ireland. In fairness there are two good reasons behind this display of abject cowardice – Bob Ollinger and Galopin Des Champs would scare many people off.

This race was only instigated in 2011 but some fine horses are already on the honour roll, including the enigmatic Yorkhill and brilliant Vatour, both trained by Willie Mullins, who saddles both Galopin and El Barra this afternoon.

Bob Ollinger was one of the more impressive festival winners last year and looked turbo charged when he won the Ballymore Novice Hurdle. He is two from two this year following up a patchy Gowran performance last November with a much better round of jumping when he beat Capodanno at Punchestown in January.

Galopin Des Champs is also a previous winner at the festival, having won the Martin Pipe here last year when thrown in off 142. Like Bob, he is also unbeaten in his two starts over fences this season and has been the slightly more impressive jumper. It is difficult to separate them and the bookies are pricing them both at even money, take your pick.

If both run their race it should be a compelling contest and possibly a precursor for next year’s Gold Cup.

Gordon and a cup of tea.

Davy Russell was once famously invited to join Michael O’Leary for a nice cup of tea after racing at Punchestown a few years back and had barely stirred the milk and sugar before he realised that he was being fired from his retainer job for Gigginstown. Davy managed to be philosophical about the whole affair, knowing he was joining a long list of illustrious names were on the wrong end of O’Leary feedback, including the British handicapper, the Boeing Corporation, Willie Mullins and Dublin Airport Authority among others.

Gordon Elliot clearly doesn’t fear the same kind of cup of tea as Russell. He has been adamant through the lead up to the festival that his recent Irish Gold Cup winner, Conflated, should be aimed at the Gold Cup. O’Leary has been leaning towards his own race, the Ryanair Chase today, (2.50), for the horse.

Elliot commented recently: “I want to go for the Gold Cup, there’s only one Gold Cup. So, we’ll probably have an argument for five minutes. He normally gets his way, but I hope I get mine, this time. “

Surprise, surprise, he didn’t and Conflated lines out against eight opponents in the Ryanair. He is a decent animal who is improving with age but it's hard to see where he’ll get the gears to trouble Allaho who was an incredibly impressive winner of this race last year. He was a bit slower to find his form this year, winning the John Durkan unimpressively before looking to be back to his best at Gowran Park in January when he trounced the very useful Fakir D’Oudairies by an easy twelve lengths.

If he is still at that pitch, he looks bomb proof today. If he happens to suffer a glitch then Melon could be the one to take advantage. Willie Mullins' ten-year old has been runner up at the festival on four different occasions, like the place and he would prove a popular winner.