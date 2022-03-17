Just the four runners go to post for the Turners Novices’ Chase, the opening race of day three of the Cheltenham Festival, but it promises to be a showdown to savour between Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs.

Bob Olinger was the more talented of the pair over hurdles, landing a Naas Grade One before toying with his opposition in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival.

It took longer for the penny to drop with Galopin Des Champs but when it did, in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, he was mightily impressive and he built on that Cheltenham success when scoring at Grade One level at Punchestown.

Both horses were sent over fences this season and will return to Cheltenham unbeaten over the bigger obstacles having run twice a-piece.

Bob Olinger’s jumping wasn’t entirely convincing on his chasing debut at Gowran but he was a good deal better at Punchestown last time out.

In contrast, Galopin Des Champs was nothing short of spectacular when winning his beginners’ chase at Leopardstown over Christmas but his jumping wasn’t as impressive when landing the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. However, that second success was at Grade One level and a nine-length win aptly illustrated his immense talent.

As the market indicates, there’s very little to separate these top-class novice chasers but Galopin Des Champs looks to have the edge on the jumping front and the fact connections’ have opted to take on Bob Olinger when they could have run him in yesterday’s Brown Advisory Chase is a serious vote of confidence in their horse.

In Bob Olinger, Galopin Des Champs faces his toughest test yet but he can rise to the challenge.

It could be a St Patrick’s Day to remember for Willie Mullins as Allaho looks banker material in the Ryanair Chase.

The most visually impressive winner at last year’s Festival, Allaho returns to defend his crown with even stronger credentials having started his season by winning a deep renewal of the John Durkan Memorial Chase. It’ll be a huge shock if he fails to deliver.

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is an incredibly tricky puzzle but reigning champion Flooring Porter looks sure to put up a bold defence of his crown.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge hasn’t won a race since leading his rivals a merry dance as a six-year-old 12 months ago but he ran a fine race when second to Klassical Dream at Leopardstown at Christmas.

Two lengths separated the pair at the line but Klassical Dream had nicked five lengths at the start and Flooring Porter had a good go at pegging him back.

Klassical Dream will be a big player if returning to that form but he blotted his copybook with a deplorable effort at Gowran Park in January and will need to bounce back to land a telling blow here.

With Nicky Henderson’s horses running so well this week, Shishkin aside, Champ warrants considerable respect but his defeat to the slow-starting Paisley Park in the Cleeve Hurdle dampens enthusiasm. The fact both are now 10-year-olds is also a worry given the 11-year-old Crimson Embers was the last horse over the age of nine to win the Stayers’ Hurdle. And that was in 1986.

By a process of elimination, Flooring Porter looks the most solid option and the fact this is a race with a history of producing multiple winners is a further plus for his prospects.

Willie Mullins has a strong hand in the Grade Two Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle but the Closutton battalion could be thwarted by the Gordon Elliott-trained Party Central.

The six-year-old was very impressive when scoring on her handicap debut at the Dublin Racing Festival last month and looks sure to go close.

Elliott has won three of the last four renewals of the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle and is again well represented this year. Dual winner Sire De Berlais warrants considerable respect but preference is for Dunboyne, a horse who has crept in at the foot of the weights. He could be a big danger if gets better luck in running than he did in two most recent starts.

Elsewhere on day three, the Noel Meade-trained School Boy Hours can strike for Derek O’Connor in the Kim Muir while Alan King’s The Glancing Queen has decent prospects in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.