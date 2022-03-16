The Mug's Game: Scarface in the Novices? Say goodbye to my leetle friend

DAY Two and it’s been raining. In fact, it’s been pouring. In fact it’s continuing to pour.

This is not good news. It was hard enough getting winners on Tuesday when the going was reasonable and the formbook stood up. How much harder is it going to be now that the ground is soft, verging on heavy, and the formbook may be irrelevant?

Needing to get a winner on the board and some money back in the tank I start by essaying a fiver on a treble. Sir Gerhard, Bravemansgame and Shishkin. If one hasn’t the resources to punt short-priced fancies one can always put them together. What can possibly go wrong?

Nothing initially. Among Sir Gerhard’s opponents in the Ballymore is Scarface, a 66/1 shot. I have vague hopes that the latter, as per his big-screen persona, might go down in a blaze of cocaine, hookers and machine guns. Sadly he does nothing of the sort, finishing an undistinguished last. Tony Montana would be appalled. Say goodbye to my leetle friend.

Sir Gerhard wins at 8/11 but almost immediately my cunning plan hits a speed bump as Bravemansgame is declared a non-runner in the next. Consequently the Sir Gerhard winnings, such as they are, go over onto Shishkin in the big race.

I know my fate early. Shishkin is uncomfortable in the ground from the off and calls it a day by halfway. Quite apart from my pocket it’s a disappointing outcome for everyone who was looking forward to round two of Shishkin versus Energumene – a name, incidentally, that for some reason I find desperately hard to spell. Perhaps that’s just me, admittedly.

After Chacun Pour Soi deposits Patrick Mullins out the side door all Energuthingummy has to do is stay upright. He does. Daddy Mullins finally has a Queen Mother Champion Chase to his name and is almost in tears.

The changed conditions throwing everything up into the air, I’m content to spend the afternoon venturing a couple of each-way euro here and there in the hope that one of the darts might land. In the Coral Cup I’m on The Shunter, a winner here last year, and Unexpected Party, a name that ought to ring a bell for anyone who’s read The Hobbit.

Both appear to represent value for money; both are pulled up. There are orcs out there.

Piquantly for those who know their steeplechasing history Shane Fitzgerald, who wins on Commander of Fleet, turns out to be from Buttevant. He couldn’t hail from a more fitting background. Not unless he was from Doneraile.

No joy either with Shady Operator, trained by my old friend and fellow Enda, Mr Bolger, in the Cross Country. Yet the race does produce a remarkable outcome, Tiger Roll – a genuine National Hunt immortal – getting chinned on the line by his stablemate Delta Work and a strange noise emanating from the crowd. Is that… booing?

One is almost inclined to sympathise with Michael O’Leary, which is not a sentence you read every day. It’s one thing to have your airline barracked, quite another to have your horse and jockey barracked.

To the bumper, which is delayed. I’m holding out for a hero. Come to that, even a place will do me at this stage. Something. Anything.

Willie says that the conditions may not suit Facile Vega, not that a 15/8 shot appealed to me anyway. On the basis that the great man has won the race with outsiders in the past I stick a fiver on Madmansgame. Apt name, huh?

Bravemansgame didn’t get to the starting post. This lad at least makes it that far and is prominent for a long way before fading. Not inconvenienced in the slightest by the ground, Facile Vega makes it look, well, facile.

It’s half-time and I’m a goal down. I’ll need a response early in the second half. Anyone got anything for the opener on Thursday?

· Running total after Day Two: minus €10