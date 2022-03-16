Paul Townend gets tactics right as Energumene fills rare void in Willie Mullins' CV

Festival winner number 81 for Willie Mullins was a landmark as Energumene’s romp in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase filled a rare void in the trainer’s CV and, in doing so, completed the full set of championship races for the meeting’s leading trainer.

That the race lost much of its lustre with odds-on favourite Shishkin pulling up and Chacun Pour Soi exiting before the race began in earnest will be of little concern to winning connections as this is simply horse racing, and on the day Energumene turned up in tip-top shape and proved his class.

It was evident from the outset that Shishkin was not himself. Nico De Boinville had to push him away from each of the early fences and by the time they jumped the open ditch after the water jump, he did the right thing and called it a day aboard the favourite.

Chacun Pour Soi had given a bold sight over the first few fences – indeed, a fine jump at the first carried him to the lead – and he held that position until he stumbled at the back of the ninth fence and sent Patrick Mullins flying out of the saddle.

Thereafter, it looked to be Energumene’s race for the taking, though Envoi Allen did travel with some purpose and for more than a moment gave rise to the notion that he might just rekindle the fire that once burned inside him.

But all the while Townend looked confident aboard Energumene, and he let Envoi Allen travel with him to the turn for home. Quickly thereafter he began to put daylight between himself and that rival and as he raced down to the last, he only needed to negotiate it to claim victory.

A good jump sealed the deal, and he strode on majestically to the line to beat 40-1 outsider Funambule Sivola by eight and a half lengths, with Envoi Allen a gallant third.

“I had the headache first of trying to pick which one I wanted to ride,” admitted Townend, for whom it was a 20th Festival victory. “It was hard to get off Chacun but just the way things fell I picked this lad to ride. I love the two horses, so it was a really hard decision.

“We’ve gone through tactics a lot at home, have myself, David (Casey) and Ruby. I was trying to get everyone’s opinion on it, and it’s brilliant when it works out.

“I went out to ride a race but over the first two I saw Nico trying to get a bit closer, and I watched him to see what was happening, watching his body language. I had to make a decision then that I had to go after the race as well when it was clear that Nico wasn’t going from early on.

“I just had to ride my own race after that, and I probably ended up riding three or four races, but it worked in the end.

“He jumped so well he got me into the race, and I was able to fill up everywhere. He handled the ground, and we knew he was going to do that after winning at Gowran and on heavy ground at Naas. It just worked out. It was brilliant.

“He is (top class), I think. To be involved in the race in Ascot (second to Shishkin) was exceptional, bar the result for us, but they are two proper horses. They’re going to meet again, and once they’re all okay is the main thing.”