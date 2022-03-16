Cheltenham Day 2: Ruby's Morning Minute

Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh will join us live each morning from the Cotswolds with tips and thoughts for the action ahead.
Cheltenham Day 2: Ruby's Morning Minute

Ruby Walsh, Cheltenham Day 2, 2022

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 10:31

This morning, the rain is starting to fall and Ruby says Tiger Roll won't like that.

And does he have a fancy for something strong in the bumper?

Click here to watch.

More in this section

RACING-ENG-CHELTENHAM 'She's just incredible' - Blackmore hails Honeysuckle after Cheltenham heroics in Champion Hurdle
Cheltenham Festival 2022 - Day One - Cheltenham Racecourse Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle thrill Cheltenham with Champion Hurdle repeat
Cheltenham Festival 2022 - Day One - Cheltenham Racecourse Colm Greaves: What we will learn today at Cheltenham
#Cheltenham Festival
<p>DELIRIUM: Trainer Padraig Roche celebrates after Brazil, ridden by Mark Walsh, won the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.</p>

Good Day, Bad Day: The Winners and Losers from day one at Cheltenham

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest



Join the Irish Examiner’s Tommy Lyons with Cheltenham expert guests Gary O’Brien, Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh for an evening of festival chat. Live Friday March 11, 6pm.
Watch Here

Join the Irish Examiner’s Tommy Lyons with Cheltenham expert guests Gary O’Brien and legends of the saddle Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh for an evening of festival chat as they  debate the hot pots and the ones to avoid next week.
Watch Now



Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up