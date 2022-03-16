Colm Greaves: What we will learn today at Cheltenham

Is this what it is all about?

If Nube Negro, Envoi Allen, Put the Kettle On, and Politologue all showed up for a two-mile chase at any other meeting at any other time for of the season it would be enough cause enough to stop, watch and savour. And why not? Included would be the two most recent winners of the Champion Chase, last year’s runner up and all are them multiple winners in graded company.

It would certainly be a stronger contest than the Champion Chase two years ago when Politologue beat four ordinary rivals when both Altior and Chacun Pour Soi were late withdrawals and Defi Du Seuil ran appallingly. Yet today this quartet will all start at long double-digit prices and their realistic hopes wouldn’t extend much beyond running into a place behind Shishkin, Energumene or Chacun Pour Soi.

This puts this afternoon’s renewal of the Champion Chase into context and that context is that this is an extremely high class and intriguing race – probably the best of the week. Or as Tom Watson remarked to Jack Nicklaus during their famous British Open duel in the sun, ‘this is what it’s all about.’

The race should be fascinating not only for the brilliance of the ‘big three’ but for the tactical battle that is likely to unfold. Will the Mullins duo, Chacun and Energumene tag team in front in hope of burning off Shishkin or drawing out some jumping errors? Or will they engage in a game of cat and mouse behind a front runner and play late over the last couple of fences? Either way it will be a fascinating contest, what this week is all about. this is what its all about.

The Five-Day festival. Is resistance increasingly futile?

Advocates for an extension to five days are on manoeuvre again this year and with a newly refreshed vigour, too. They point to the healthy advance sales of tickets this year, much of it probably resulting from pent-up demand hanging over from last year's empty grandstands.

Leading British trainers such as Nicky Henderson and Kim Bailey have publicly supported the change and Ian Renton, Managing Director at Cheltenham said last week that "many people would question why we would consider changing it when we have a successful four days, but we'd have to look at whether there is an alternative that could be even better."

The rationale begins and ends with pure commerce as an additional day would do absolutely nothing to enhance the quality of racing at the festival. Supporters will counter-argue that only two more races would need to be invented as it could be five days of six races instead of four of seven and that a couple of further niche races could easily be accommodated. But that in itself would represent an immediate, if hidden, price hike.

Admission to the ‘Club Enclosure’ this week (access compares to the standard Leopardstown/Punchestown experience)) this week costs about €105 or fifteen euros per race. A reduction to six races daily would increase the price by 17%, an onerous hidden cost to the average attendee. A bit like a golf course reducing the number of playable holes for visitors to sixteen but leaving the green fees unchanged.

The extra races would mainly advantage bigger trainers, enabling them to spread their entries wider and their dominance, even further. One interesting idea floated this week is to cluster all the newer races added since the fourth day was added in 2005 such as the Plate, Boodles, Cross-Country, Mares Chase, Martin Pipe and make them the Saturday card. The day-trippers mightn’t notice the difference but it certainly wouldn’t be festival fare.

Dilution once again

If there is to be an extra day there could be an inevitable dilution of both the quality and quantity of existing events. There is a significant case in point today that serves to amplify the problem. In the three-mile novice chase, (which this year is known as the ‘Brown Advisory’) Paul Nicholls Bravemansgame takes on two decent compatriots in Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell) and L’Homme Press (Venetia Williams.) It’s bound to be a good race.

Bravesmansgame is already rated at 164 which is high for a novice chaser and Nicholls has been mentioning him in the same breath as Denman when discussing his future pathway, commenting in the lead up to the meeting that “He is dead relaxed and is a lovely horse that has a lot of class. For a big horse in our school, he is electric. He enjoys everything and he is a pleasure to train.” Bravesmansgame was well held on this equivalent last year when Bob Ollinger easily beat him into third in the Ballymore Novice Hurdle. Bob bypasses the longer race today in favour of a two- and half-mile contest on Thursday, the Turners Novice Chase, a race that was only added to the festival programme in 2011. He will face Galopin Des Champs and two others in what will undoubtedly be another good race. The question remains, however, are two good races better for the festival than one truly great one?

There is talk of adding a two and a half grade one hurdle if a fifth day is added. That would negatively impact the two traditional contests, the Stayers and the Champion Hurdle as it would draw runners from both. More dilution should be avoided at all costs no matter how much more money it would make for the racecourse.