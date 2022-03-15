'She's just incredible' - Blackmore hails Honeysuckle after Cheltenham heroics in Champion Hurdle

Henry de Bromhead dreamt that Honeysuckle would be granted the Cheltenham reception she was deprived of by the empty stands here in 2021, and he was not disappointed as the near capacity crowd roared her home to a second Unibet Champion Hurdle success under the ice-cool Rachael Blackmore.

There were some doubts beforehand, most tied to the stable not having had a stellar season, but through it all this lady, unbeaten in her career, stood up to be counted. Winner of the Hatton’s Grace on seasonal debut and the Irish Champion on her second start, we looked at the deeper field for this renewal and wondered if she was up to the task. But we shouldn’t have doubted her.

This race was run at a steady pace, with the long-absent Appreciate It to the fore. Blackmore was content to sit wide through the early stages but as the race began in earnest as the field turned towards the third-last hurdle, it became abundantly obvious Honeysuckle was right on top of her game.

Travelling sweetly in Blackmore’s hands, she moved up between Appreciate It and Zanahiyr and the writing was all but on the wall.

As she did 12 months ago, the unbeaten mare kicked around the last bend and to the encouragement of the crowd she jumped the last comfortably clear and readily saw off former champion Epatante, whose crown she claimed in 2021. Zanahiyr ran the race of his life to finish thirid.

“It was incredible, to be honest,” said Blackmore, recalling the reception she and the now unbeaten-in-15 mare received. “Walking back down that chute, I’ve never felt anything like that. There wasn’t a moment’s silence. It was incredible.

“It’s an amazing crowd and an amazing atmosphere. I know it’s easy to say that when you’re winning, but it’s a very special place and walking back in here to those cheers is just so special.

“She always finds a way (to win) – she really does. I was wider than I’d like everywhere and wasn’t maybe as happy halfway round, but I just slotted in behind and we got our gap. It was fantastic.

“She’s just incredible. Jockeys dream of getting on good horses and she takes that to a whole new level. She’s special, she’s once-in-a-lifetime, and I am so lucky to be riding her.

“Part of me was thinking I should have been more nervous before the race, but I actually do have a lot of confidence in her - it would be weird if I didn’t because she’s never let me down. She’s just incredible.

“Henry gets her to the races every day in the form he does, and that’s an extremely tough feat for anyone to train a mare to win so many races consecutively.

“And I’m so happy Kenny Alexander is here. He’s a really good man and a class owner, and I’m really glad he’s getting cheered on to the podium.”