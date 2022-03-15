England make it two from two as Edwardstone takes Arkle

Edwardstone ridden by Tom Cannon celebrates winning the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase 

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 14:53

Edwardstone completed a five-timer in running out an emphatic winner of the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham.

The eight-year-old, ridden by Tom Cannon, powered away from the opposition on the run to the line to give trainer Alan King a third success in the two-mile novice championship after Voy Por Ustedes in 2006 and My Way De Solzen in 2007.

However, it was not straightforward for the 5-2 favourite, as he was almost brought down at the fourth fence when Brave Seasca fell, taking out Saint Sam.

Then at the second-last Edwardstone collided with the leader Riviere D'etel, but was soon on an even keel. He showed his superiority from there by pulling clear to score by four and a quarter lengths from Gabynako. Blue Lord was three and a half lengths away in third place.

Cannon said: "I had a couple of hairy moments, but other than that I had a dream run round, jumping fence to fence. I'm just delighted, I've got a better relationship with him than I have with any human being, put it that way!

"He wears his heart on his sleeve, he jumps well, goes out and does his thing."

1 Edwardstone (Tom Cannon) 5-2 Fav 

 2 Gabynako (K M Donoghue) 25-1 

 3 Blue Lord (P Townend) 4-1

