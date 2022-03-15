Honeysuckle can bring the house down in Champion Hurdle

Denied the rapturous reception her brilliance deserved a year ago, Honeysuckle can bring the house down by retaining her Unibet Champion Hurdle crown in the feature contest on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Pandemic restrictions meant only a lucky few were present at Prestbury Park to see Henry De Bromhead’s unbeaten mare and Rachael Blackmore combine for a famous victory.

A year on, and having taken the same route back to Cheltenham, Honeysuckle and Blackmore will be looking to combine for a 15th successive victory and it’ll rank as a huge shock if they come up short.

She perhaps wasn’t quite at her imperious best when completing an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick at Leopardstown last month but she still crossed the line six and a half lengths clear of her nearest rival.

That was her 10th Grade One success, a remarkable tally for any horse, let alone an eight-year-old, and it remains possible that she has not yet reached her peak.

That’s a frightening thought for connections of would-be challengers, especially when her 7lb mares’ allowance is added to the equation.

In Appreciate It, Honeysuckle faces a new rival but he hasn’t run since routing his opposition in last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. He’s clearly a very talented horse but it’ll surely rank as the greatest training feat of Willie Mullins’ extraordinary career if Appreciate It can get the better of a hurdling superstar on the back of a 364-day layoff.

That said, he’ll probably give her most to do while, at a massive price, Tommy’s Oscar can also run into a place.

The Festival begins with the type of opening one would expect from a James Bond film and Constitution Hill is fancied to emerge victorious from a vintage renewal of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

It’s a race dripping with quality and Dysart Dynamo, Jonbon, Mighty Potter, and Kilcruit would all be very credible winners in an average year.

However, this is anything but an average Supreme and the sense is Constitution Hill might just be extra special.

The form of his emphatic Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle triumph has taken several knocks but the ease with which he travelled and the way he powered up the hill on bottomless Sandown ground was mightily impressive.

Dysart Dynamo and Jonbon represent formidable opposition but both are keen-going types and there has to be a risk that the pre-race preliminaries will get to one or both.

In contrast, nothing seems to faze Constitution Hill and his relaxed demeanour should help his cause. He can get Nicky Henderson’s week off to a perfect start.

The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase lacks the star quality of the Supreme but it’s fascinating contest nonetheless.

Having won his last four starts, Alan King’s Edwardstone is a worthy favourite but he’s by no means unbeatable and Riviere D’etel might just be the one to thwart him.

Gordon Elliott’s mare finished half a length behind Blue Lord in the Irish Arkle but she travelled like the best horse and looked sure to win approaching the last fence.

A blunder there saw her lose all momentum but she rallied bravely before being significantly hampered by Blue Lord on the run-in. She then rallied a second time, showing the type of attitude that should serve her well today.

It’ll be a surprise if she doesn’t turn the tables on Blue Lord and her mares’ allowance might see her home in front.

The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle is the final Grade One of the opening day and Queens Brook, third to Ferny Hollow in the 2020 Champion Bumper, gets the tentative nod in an open contest.

The seven-year-old was an eye-catching second to Burning Victory at Punchestown last month and shaped as though she’ll improve for the run. Should that prove the case, she could go close.

Selections

1.30: Constitution Hill (NB)

2.10: Riviere D’etel

2.50: Fantastikas

3.30: Honeysuckle (Nap)

4.10: Queens Brook

4.50: Bell Ex One (Each-way)

5.30: Run Wild Fred