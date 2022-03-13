Cracking contests: Eight Cheltenham Festival duels to salivate over

Henderson v Mullins, Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Tue., 1.30).

THE roar that will send runners on their way in the opening race of the 2022 Festival promises to be louder than ever before and it won’t just be because of its pandemic-enforced absence a year ago. This will be a roar in anticipation of what might well prove the race of the week, a Supreme for the ages.

Nicky Henderson (two) and Willie Mullins (five) have trained the winner of seven of the last 10 renewals of this contest and the Festival’s two most successful trainers again dominate the market this year.

In Constitution Hill and Jonbon, Henderson has two superb contenders, two horses brimming with potential. Constitution Hill already has a Grade One on his CV, a 12-length demolition job in the Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown in January. This will be Jonbon’s first crack at Grade One level but there’s little doubt he’s a Grade One horse and, providing this buzzy type copes with the pre-race atmosphere, he must surely go close.

However, the Irish challenge is also strong with Mullins sending Dysart Dynamo into battle along with last year’s Champion Bumper runner-up Kilcruit.

A cracking contest awaits.

Honeysuckle v Appreciate It, Unibet Champion Hurdle (Tue., 3.30)

IT says plenty about the lack of depth in the Champion Hurdle division that the only credible threat to another Honeysuckle procession is a horse who hasn’t run since last year’s Festival, a horse who would be tackling fences but for an early-season setback.

Appreciate It was an emphatic winner of a weak Supreme last year and is clearly very talented but Honeysuckle has yet to taste defeat in 14 runs over hurdles and her 7lb mares’ allowance makes a tough task an almost impossible one.

That being said, she wasn’t entirely convincing when completing an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick at Leopardstown last month and Willie Mullins’ Festival exploits with the rarely-seen Quevega illustrates his capacity to have a horse at concert pitch on the back of a lengthy lay-off.

Perhaps Appreciate It can put it up to Honeysuckle after all.

Shishkin v Energumene/Chacun Pour Soi, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Wed., 3.30)

Seconds out, round two! When Shishkin and Energumene clashed in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January, they produced a race for the ages.

For the vast majority of the engrossing duel, it looked as though Energumene had the measure of his rival as Willie Mullins’ charge jumped impeccably from the front and travelled supremely well.

In contrast, Shishkin appeared to be struggling to keep within touching distance of his rival, his cause not helped by an error at the sixth fence. However, when the need was greatest, the turbo kicked in and he powered home after the last obstacle to win by a length.

Going left-handed at Cheltenham, a venue where he already has two Festival wins to his name, should aid Shishkin’s cause in the rematch but connections of Energumene will hope the slightly shorter trip will help their charge get home in front.

Further spice is added by the presence of Energumene’s stablemate Chacun Pour Soi in the line-up. Mullins regards Chacun Pour Soi as a better horse than Energumene but he has yet to bring his imperious Irish form to England.

A line can be put through his dismal effort in the Tingle Creek at Sandown earlier this season as something was clearly amiss but his defeat in a weak renewal of the Champion Chase last March is harder to forgive.

Now a 10-year-old, he may struggle to deny his top-class younger rivals in a race sure to be run at a savage pace.

Facile Vega v American Mike, Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Wed., 5.30)

It takes something for a Grade Two bumper winner to be the talk of a two-day meeting that had no less than eight Grade Ones but Facile Vega did just that when bolting up at Dublin Racing Festival last month. That the son of Quevega won wasn’t a shock – he was sent off the 8-11 favourite – but it was impossible not to be impressed by the ease of victory as he pulled 12 lengths clear without really being asked a question.

A considerably tougher task awaits at Cheltenham and American Mike looks sure to put up a bold show for the Gordon Elliott team. He hasn’t run since winning at Navan before Christmas but he looks a horse of immense potential. Whether he can beat Facile Vega is open to debate, but he looks certain to give him a stern test.

Galopin Des Champs v Bob Olinger, Turners Novices’ Chase (Thurs., 1.30)

It’s fitting that the first race on St Patrick’s Day features two brilliant Irish-trained novice chasers. Galopin Des Champs and Bob Olinger already have a Festival win on their CV and it seems likely one of them will be doubling their tally come Thursday.

Bob Olinger was one of the most visually impressive winners at last year’s Festival when cruising to victory in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Sent chasing this season, his jumping over the bigger obstacles is more adequate than spectacular but he clearly has a massive engine.

On the limited evidence able (both have only run twice over fences), Galopin Des Champs is a brilliant jumper and that attribute will make him a massive threat to Bob Olinger. This should be one of the clashes of the week.

Flooring Porter v Klassical Dream, Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Thurs., 3.30).

When they met at Leopardstown at Christmas, Klassical Dream poached a lead of about five lengths on Flooring Porter, an advantage last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle hero could never claw back. He gave it a good go though, crossing the finish line two lengths behind his rival with Burning Victory, the third horse home, a further 21 lengths back.

As was the case last season, Flooring Porter hasn’t run since Christmas and his price to retain his Stayers’ Hurdle crown has shortened without him having to leave the comfort of his box.

That’s because Klassical Dream blotted his copybook in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park when last seen. He’s clearly way better than that and will be a big threat to Flooring Porter if he returns to his Christmas form.

Pied Piper v Vauban, JCB Triumph Hurdle (Fri., 1.30)

The Irish look to have a strong hand here and the finish to the first race on Gold Cup day could well be fought out by two horses who finished first and second in only of the final races run in Ireland last year.

When they met in Punchestown on New Year’s Eve, Pied Piper just got the better of the argument with Vauban, the front two pulling well clear of their rivals. Gordon Elliott then sent Pied Piper to Cheltenham where he was mightily impressive in a Grade Two.

Willie Mullins then pitched Vauban into Grade One company where, despite jumping to his right, he beat Fil Dor by three lengths in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Both Pied Piper and Vauban have clearly improved from their first clash. The Triumph Hurdle will tell us who has improved most.

A Plus Tard v Galvin, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Friday 3.30)

The Savills Chase at Leopardstown at Christmas was a slightly baffling contest. It was a tactical affair, one that should have favoured speed over stamina. And yet, come the business end of proceedings, A Plus Tard, a horse fast enough to beat Chacun Pour Soi over two miles, couldn’t repel Galvin, a horse who showed his fondness for an extreme trip when winning the National Hunt Chase at last year’s Festival. The Henry de Bromhead team was out of sorts at the time but, even so, A Plus Tard’s defeat didn’t seem to make sense.

With the benefit of hindsight, Galvin perhaps has more gears and class than previously thought and it’s hard to envisage stamina proving his undoing. In a Gold Cup lacking a superstar, he has to be a big contender. As must A Plus Tard. He ran his heart out when second to stablemate Minella Indo in last year’s Gold Cup and his victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November oozed class. If he gets back to that form, he’s the one they all have to beat.