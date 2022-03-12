Irish weekend tips: McShee can defy penalty and master rivals in Navan

Although shouldering a Grade One penalty and carrying top-weight, the Paddy Corkery-trained Master McShee might upstage his more experienced rivals in the Grade Two Webster Cup Chase in Navan on Saturday.

The eight-year-old has plenty to do on ratings, lacks the experience of his rivals and is dropping back significantly in trip. But Corkery’s charge is on an upward curve, triumphed twice over the minimum trip over hurdles and might be up to the task.

Master McShee has raced only three times over fences, kicking-off with a third to leading Cheltenham fancy Bob Olinger at Gowran Park back in October.

Corkery then tried him in Grade One company at Limerick over Christmas and, produced with a late surge by Ian Power, he got up to pip Farouk D’alene.

And he was probably facing an impossible task when chasing home the spectacular Galopin Des Champs in another Grade One in Leopardstown last time out.

Saturday’s task will be different. But Corkery’s decision to swerve Cheltenham might be rewarded.

Unconvincing in recent starts, Cilaos Emery is the highest-rated of the six protagonists. A Grade One winner as a novice, Notebook drops back to his optimum trip, having proven no match for Allaho and Fakir D’oudairies in Thurles in January.

Sizing Pottsie probably needs to step-up on his second to Melon in the Red Mills. And Castlegrace Paddy, at his best, would be a factor. But Master McShee might be up to the task.

Elsewhere on the card, Paul Nolan’s Daily Present, a wide-margin maiden winner at Fairyhouse, beating two subsequent scorers, might have the edge over the Mullins runner Bronn in the Irish Stallion Farms Novice Hurdle.

Beaten in a similar handicap in Naas but helped by the step-up to three miles, top-weight Ballyshannon Rose should take plenty of beating in the Irish Stallion Farms Novice Handicap Chase.

Meanwhile, in Gowran Park, Rebel Gold, trained locally by Pat Foley, is worth noting in the Holden Plant Rentals Shamrock Handicap Chase.

A close second to Spyglass Hill in Limerick over Christmas, he faded late when sixth to Birchdale in a Grade A handicap in Leopardstown last time and, dropping in trip, makes plenty of appeal.

Ireland’s final pre-Cheltenham action is in Naas and Limerick tomorrow. And Gavin Cromwell’s mare Jeremys Flame might give her trainer a pre-festival boost by registering her third chase success in the Grade Three Bar One Racing Directors Plate.

Luke Dempsey’s mount was impressive when brushing aside Dolcita and Minella Melody in a mares’ race in Thurles last time and is expected to follow up.

And the Enda Bolger-trained Champagne Platinum, runner-up to Death Duty in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown, appeals in the featured BARONERACING.COM Leinster National.

In Limerick, the Honeysuckle team of Henry de Bromhead, Kenny Alexander and Rachael Blackmore might click with top-weight Brampton Belle, a listed winner at Navan last time, in the Grade 3 Irish Wire Shannon Spray Mares' Novice Hurdle.