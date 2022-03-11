San Andreas completes Dundalk double for Joseph O'Brien

Odds-on favourite San Andreas notched his fourth win on the polytrack when taking the BetVictor Casino Race, under a hands and heels ride from rising apprentice star Jake Coen, in Dundalk on Friday.

After a brief scare exiting the stalls, the 105-rated six-year-old moved smoothly to tackle front-running Casanova and went away to score by a length and three-quarters, with the runner-up’s stable-companion Bowerman in third.

San Andreas was the second leg of a double for Joseph O’Brien.

The trainer’s representative Brendan Powell commented: “He’s been a real star for the lads and deserved that. He was the highest-rated in the field and did the job well. He’s been in good form since he came back from Doha. And Jake kept it simple on him.”

Well-backed into 13-8 favourite, Dances With Star registered his second success when landing the BetVictor Proud To Sponsor Irish Racing Handicap in convincing style under Mikey Sheehy, beating Jake Peter and No Thanks to spark the Carriganog double.

“He’s had a few tough races and that should give him a bit of confidence,” said Powell. “He’s a big horse, a real late developer and deserved that. And Mikey gave him a beautiful ride.”

O’Brien’s debutant Hibernia Oppositus was sent of favourite for the one-mile maiden and shaped with plenty of promise, but had to settle for coming through to fill the runner-berth behind the Tom Mullins-trained, 74-rated Agatino and Ben Coen.

“It suits him when they got that quick — he struggles a bit early but comes home well over five and six will be better for him,” stated trainer Tom McCourt after Inishmot Prince, under stable apprentice James Ryan, confirmed recent course and distance form with fellow 7-2 joint-favourite Collective Power in the sprint handicap.

McCourt added: “He’s improving with every run and will be a nice horse on the grass, when he gets the hang of things fully.”

Darren Bunyan’s Elzaam Blue, successful on his recent debut here, followed up under a confident Chris Hayes, in the finale, the 0-85 handicap over a mile, justifying 5-2 favouritism.