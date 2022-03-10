Consistent San Andreas should be tough to beat at Dundalk

Dundalk stalwart San Andreas should be tough to beat in tonight’s BetVictor Casino Race.

Joseph O’Brien’s tough and consistent six-year-old is a three-time winner on the polytrack, once over tonight’s trip of a mile and twice over seven furlongs.

And, suited by the race conditions, he makes plenty of appeal here, if he has recovered from a trip to Doha last month when he finished third in a “local Group 2” contest.

San Andreas hasn’t triumphed since scoring at Fairyhouse last June but, third to Masen in a competitive Leopardstown handicap last October, he ran well enough in his two starts at this venue over the winter, before his trip to Doha.

Third to Inflection Point in a seven-furlong handicap, he then filled fourth spot behind Pretreville (finished second in the Doha race) in a conditions event over the same trip in January.

Rated 105, San Andreas has a minimum of 6lb. in hand over his rivals. And, proven under an apprentice in the past, he’ll be helped by Jake Coen’s 7lb. claim and should prove a tough nut to crack.

On ratings, the Ado McGuinness-trained Casanova, back after a break comes out second best. But a bigger threat to San Andreas might be his stable-companion Bowerman, winner of this race in 2020 and back in the winner’s enclosure when pipping Isle Of Sark here, over a longer trip, two weeks ago.

Joseph O’Brien might also hold the key to the one-mile Book Online@DundalkStadium.com Maiden in the shape of Merisi, an eye-catching fifth to The Grey Wizard on her debut here last week, over a mile and a quarter.

The Caravaggio filly will know more about the job this time and should figure prominently under Dylan Browne McMonagle, despite the handicap of being drawn in stall seventeen.

Ado McGuinness, whose stable star A Case Of You is continuing his preparation for the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai, has chances throughout the card. And his Form Of Praise, narrowly beaten by Pandemic Princess in a six-furlong handicap last time, sets the standard in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Claiming Race.

The opening 45-65 five-furlong handicap looks wide open, with a full field of fourteen. But there was a lot to like about the style of Inishmot Prince’s last-time-out victory over Collective Power over this course and distance last month.

Open to further improvement, Tom McCourt’s charge, with James Ryan again in the saddle, might confirm that form with the runner-up, although 3lb. worse off, plus Scott McCullagh’s 5lb. claim on Eddie Lynam’s runner.