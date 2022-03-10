Spectacular Salamanca springs to life in Thurles

Salamanca Bay proved a spectacular winner of the ThurlesRaces.ie Maiden Hurdle for the Fogarty brothers, Johnny and Mikey, in Thurles.

Back in maiden company after a creditable fifth in a Leopardstown handicap last time, the 15/8 shot set a strong pace, had his nearest rival Kings Keeper in trouble three flights from home and galloped on resolutely, despite an error at the last, to slam Showbusiness by no less than 43 lengths.

Savouring a welcome winner, rider Mikey Fogarty commented, “He’s been keen in the past and wasn’t finishing out his races., even in his good runs in Clonmel and Leopardstown. And we decided to let him go today. And it’s good to see him getting the job done.

“He has a high cruising speed and likes that ground. I’d say he’ll go straight back into handicaps and we might look at one of the spring festivals with him.”

Denis Hogan’s string is back in from. And he struck again, on the double, with Makhool (Shane Mulcahy) in the Holycross Maiden Hurdle, and Ballyadam Destiny, ridden by the trainer, in the featured Thurles Handicap Hurdle.

Makhool, a four-year-old New Approach gelding survived a last-flight blunder to beat Imperial Kate by five lengths, prompting Hogan to admit, “The horses weren’t right in December and January, but I think they’re back in a good place.

“This horse had a nice run in Gowran after a wind op’, which was a success. He did it well today and stays well – two and half or three miles won’t be a problem. And I’m delighted for Shane – he’s such a hard worker and hasn’t ridden a winner for a while.”

The over 70/1 double was completed when Ballyadam Destiny got the better of favourite Ernie McCracken after a protracted duel for the three-mile handicap hurdle. “I’m thrilled for his owner, Billy Horgan – he sent me two horses, when Terence O’Brien suggested that they could do with a change of scenery. This fellow is a bit of a rogue. He lost ground at every fence in Clonmel the last day and we decided to try him back over hurdles. And it worked.”

Easy-to-back Sir Argus proved another bumper winner for the Willie and Patrick Mullins in the finale. But the Soldier Of Fortune, having made the running and been headed, had to dig deep to fight back and master the Elliott newcomer The Last Mardi (Jamie Codd) by a half-length before surviving a Stewards Enquiry.

“He was keen the first day and I considered dropping him in, but Willie wanted me to make more use of him – he has a fantastic staying pedigree – and he was right,” said the winning rider, “He was leaning left and right up the straight and there should be more improvement in him.”

The card produced two significant shocks, including the victory of Sean Aherne’s 28/1 shot Along Long Story (Johnny Hurley) in the Thurles Racecourse Helping Festina Lente Maiden Hunters Chase, in which the Mullins-trained 2/11 hot-pot Good Bye Sam could finish only third.

“He ran in a few point-to-points, but is ground dependent,” explained Aherne, “He got his ground here, skipped away and jumped a miller. I have no definite plan for him, but he’s handicapped over hurdles, so we’ll probably mix it with him.”

An even bigger shock came in the Killinan Handicap Hurdle, when 40/1 shot We’llhavewan, home-bred, owned and trained by Tim Townend and ridden by his daughter Jody, swooped late to deny Molly Kaye and favourite Tohellortoconnacht.