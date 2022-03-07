Gordon Elliott thrilled with stars after Leopardstown workout

Gordon Elliott's big Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Galvin was put through his paces by Davy Russell after racing at Leopardstown on Monday.

The eight-year-old is challenging last year's runner-up A Plus Tard for favouritism having won the Savills Chase by a short head from the same rival at Christmas.

He was among several stable stars to enjoy a pre-Cheltenham spin with Champion Bumper hope America Mike among the squad too.

"Davy was very happy with Galvin. He said he quickened twice. Conflated was a little bit keen with Jack (Kennedy), but he said he felt very good and that should just leave them spot on," said Elliott.

"Galvin is showing more pace this year, he looks great. It's not going to be easy, but I'm happy with where he is.

"We haven't made a call on Conflated yet (Ryanair or Gold Cup), I'll have a chat with Michael and Eddie (O'Leary, owners) and see what we do but he worked nicely there.

"Queens Brook galloped well, Jamie (Codd) was very happy with Ginto and he was thrilled with American Mike.

"He worked with Fury Road and while he might not look like a machine, he's one of the best work horses we have in the yard so he was very happy.

"Jack and Puppy (Robbie Power) were thrilled with the two horses that will run in the Champion Hurdle (Zanahiyr and Teahupoo). They've got a big task but they were very happy, both of them."

Elliott will always reserve a special place for Tiger Roll and despite talk of imminent retirement, it seems there is still plenty of life in the dual Grand National winner, who will aim to win the Cross Country Chase yet again.

"There were no negatives, I was happy with them all, but Tiger would really catch your eye going by. He would put a smile on your face. We've been training him for Cheltenham he's in great form and I couldn't be happier with him to be honest with you," said Elliott.

"It's nice to get them away from home, it's only an hour so it's not too bad. It's not all about the work they actually do, it's the day away, getting their blood up and getting a final bit into them."

Meanwhile, Daryl Jacob will be back in action at the Festival and is expected to make his comeback later in the week after a near three-month absence from the saddle.

The Irishman was taken to hospital when Caribean Boy fell at the first fence in the Howden Silver Cup at Ascot in mid-December and was later found to have fractured his hip.

With the help of the staff at Oaksey House, a rehabilitation centre for riders run by the Injured Jockeys Fund, Jacob has recovered from the fracture and was given the final green light on Monday morning.

"I'm delighted to report that I've passed seeing the specialist and have the pieces of the jigsaw that I needed," he said.

"I'm very, very happy, it's been extremely hard work, mentally and physically, but I saw a bit of light at the end of the tunnel about a month ago so I put my head down and it's paid off thankfully."

Jacob hopes to have his first rides since the injury in the latter half of the week and will be reunited at Cheltenham with several horses owned by Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, for whom he is a retained rider.

"Hopefully I'll be back later in the week, Thursday or Friday. It's brilliant as there's a lot of spring meetings now; Cheltenham, Ayr, Punchestown, Aintree," he said.

"I'm coming back a month before the schedule we planned so that's great, it's just lovely to be back in time for the Festival."