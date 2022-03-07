Leopardstown report: Glengouly confirms form with Sam's Choice

Glengouly confirmed recent Gowran Park form with Sam’s Choice in the featured Connolly RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown’s final National Hunt meeting until St Stephen’s Day, providing Willie Mullins with the highlight of a Monday four-timer.

Ridden by talented 5lb claimer Jack Foley, the six-year-old stayed on dourly to hold his rival by three-quarters of a length, with favourite Pinkerton held in third position.

“That was a great ride by Jack — he was a bit free early, but Jack got him settled and produced him nicely,” said Mullins.

“I’m happy that he’s won over two miles on that nice ground. We’ll prepare him for the final of this series in Punchestown.”

The Roaringwater Syndicate colours were back in the winner’s enclosure after 2-11 favourite Mt Leinster, the second leg of a double for Paul Townend, opened his chasing account with a straight-forward defeat of Global Society in the beginners' chase.

The pair duelled all the way before the favourite asserted to score by 13 lengths, prompting Mullins to comment: “They went some gallop and Paul felt that the experience he got in a handicap last time helped going that speed. We’ll look for another novice for him, maybe at Fairyhouse or Punchestown.”

Mullins introduced yet another exciting bumper horse in the finale as 8-13 shot Rath Gaul Boy quickened up impressively under Patrick Mullins to see off Golden Wonder’s by six lengths.

“That was a nice performance,” said Mullins. “ He has more speed than he’d bred for, being by Well Chosen out of a Presenting mare. He keeps improving and we’ll see about a winners’ bumper. He’s fantastic jumper and that will be his job next season.”

Both divisions of the Happy 90th Birthday Michael Louis Maiden Hurdle went to odds-on favourites, 8-15 shot Brooklynn Glory initiating the Mullins four-timer and Townend double in the opener, holding the renewed effort of Pats Choice by a length and a half.

“She settled well today, which was a pleasant surprise and, if she settles like that in the future, we might go up in trip with her,” suggested Mullins. “Paul seemed to get first run turning for home and she was a little green in front. She’s learning with every run and handles that better ground. She’ll go to Fairyhouse or Punchestown and, if we find a little race for her before then, she’ll go there.”

The second division went to 2-9 favourite Prevaricate, trained for Tim O’Driscoll by Gordon Elliott, and an all-the-way scorer under Jack Kennedy, beating Khanmurjan by four lengths despite idling in front.

Elliott, who worked 30 of his Cheltenham horses after racing, said: “He’s been promising that for a long time. He’s disappointed us, because he always works well at home. He pulled up a bit in front but picked up again when the other horse came at him. He’ll probably jump a fence during the summer.”

Tony Martin described top-weight Golden Spear as “such an honest little fella” following the 11-year-old’s narrow victory over Na Caith Tobac in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, the gelding’s first win since November 2018.

He added: “He’s a grand, little horse and consistently runs well. The handicapper gave him a chance and Liam (McKenna) was very good on him.”

Super Citizen, trained by Eugene O’Sullivan and ridden by his nephew Michael, booked his ticket to Cheltenham when repeating last year’s win in the John Thomas McNamara Series Amateur Handicap Chase, rallying on the run-in to foil Echoes Of Family.

“He loves this place and the race suits him,” stated the winning trainer. “He enjoys a bit of good ground. And, all being well, he’ll go to Cheltenham with It Came To Pass (the ‘Foxhunters’) next week. He’ll run in the cross-country race — he’s run well around there before.”

Cian Walsh, from Donadea, County Kildare, rode his first winner when bringing John McConnell’s Bronson In Blue from off the pace to land the three-mile TRI Equestrian Handicap Hurdle.

Denis Hogan, rider of runner-up Pale Blue Dot, was handed a seven-day whip ban while Joey Dunne, who rode third-placed Fou Diligence in the amateur chase received a three-day suspension.