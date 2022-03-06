Irish round-up: Whiskey Sour ends long wait for victory 

Back at the scene of his Grade One success at the 2017 Christmas meeting, but without a win since, Whiskey Sour justified 4-7 favouritism in the Anton O’Toole Hurdle in Leopardstown on Sunday, sparking an across-the-card treble for champion trainer Willie Mullins, also successful with Arctic Warrior and Egality Mans in Wexford.

Paul Townend made the running on Whiskey Sour, closely attended all the way by Gallant John Joe. Nothing else threatened to get involved.

The favourite travelled better into the straight and stretched clear on the run-in to triumph by 15 lengths, prompting Townend to comment: “I was a little worried turning into the straight, but the further we went up the straight the better he was going. He’s a handy horse but has a good jump in him — I’d say he’d jump a fence, but that’ll be up to Willie and Luke (owner Luke McMahon). He’ll be a fun horse for the spring and summer again.”

Mullins, in Wexford, added: “It’s hard to believe it’s so long since Whiskey Sour won. He stays two miles on the Flat, so we could go out in trip with him over hurdles. We have plenty of options.”

At Wexford, Jody McGarvey made all on the JP McManus-owned Arctic Warrior (5-2) to take the featured Micheal O Murchadha Memorial Handicap Hurdle, beating Clifton Warrior, who usurped the winner as favourite and went off at 11-10.

A last-flight faller in a Grade One novice contest at Leopardstown last time, Arctic Warrior was scoring off a mark of 128.

Mullins said: “It’s good to get that win after his fall in Leopardstown. He just needs to grow in confidence and this will help. We’ll go slowly up in grade with him.”

Mullins struck again when 8-15 favourite Egality Mans, ridden by Danny Mullins, outstayed his rivals in the long-distance beginners' chase, coming home 12 lengths clear of Itsnotinit.

“He made one bad mistake but recovered well and, in the circumstances, did well to win,” said the champion trainer.

“He got his confidence back and jumped better on the last circuit. He’s a real stayer and could be an Irish National horse down the line.”

Mullins was denied a Wexford treble when debutant Dancing City (Patrick) was turned over by fellow newcomer Three Card Brag, ridden for Gordon Elliott by Harry Swan (picked-up a one-day careless riding ban) in the bumper.

A Jet Away gelding, Three Card Brag was completing an across-the-card treble for Elliott, who had earlier shared a Leopardstown double with Jack Kennedy, thanks to the exploits of Ballykeel in thew Donohoe Marquees Maiden Hurdle and the battling Cute Cherry in the Leopardstown Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Leopardstown’s feature, the €45,000 TRI Equestrian Handicap Chase was dominated from flagfall by the Jessica Harrington-trained Discordantly (Robbie Power) and Noel Meade’s Jerandme (Bryan Cooper).

They were still fighting it out in the closing stages before Discordantly, in first-time cheekpieces, asserted at the final fence and stayed on to beat his rival by a length and a half, with Donkey Years a close third.

“We thought he was a stayer, but, maybe, this (two miles and five furlongs) and nice ground is what he wants,” stated Kate Harrington. “He hurt his shoulder when he fell in Chepstow and took a blow the last day, But he was fit and ready for today.”

Gavin Cromwell, in treble form at Navan on Saturday, rounded off a hugely successful weekend when Donnrua Dream (Keith Donoghue) took Wexford’s M2 Construction Handicap Hurdle while Luke Dempsey, who provided Cromwell with two of his Saturday winners, was on the mark again on board Fighting Fit, for his trainer/father Philp, in the rated novice chase in Leopardstown.

Philip Enright, back in action in mid-February following his most recent injury, savoured his first success since December when Robert Tyner’s consistent but previously luckless Nelly’s Money took the mares' beginners' chase in Wexford.