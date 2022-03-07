Leopardstown tips: Sam's Choice can turn tables on Glengouly

Sam’s Choice can reverse previous form with Glengouly when they renew rivalry in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle.
Neither was foot perfect when they filled the first two places in that maiden in Gowran Park, but there was plenty to take from the performance of each. While Glengouly was on top going to the last and won by a length and a half, Sam’s Choice made mistakes at the last two flights but still stayed on nicely to the line.
His previous form suggests he is better on less testing going, which he will encounter Monday, and he can turn the tables on his old rival.
The other one to consider is Pinkerton, who was notably weak in the market when following up his bumper win with a successful debut over timber. He then contested a hot-looking novice hurdle and ran with real credit to finish third behind Journey With Me. She is open to further improvement and must be respected.
Super Citizen has strong claims of a follow-up win in the John Thomas McNamara Series Qualified Riders’ Handicap Chase.
Eugene O’Sullivan’s horse is rated 3lbs lower than when winning the race in 2021 and returns in decent form following a third-place finish late last month at Thurles. Most of his better form under rules is on decent ground, which he will encounter on Monday, and he looks sure to put up another bold showing.
Mt Leinster isn’t what any punter would call a safe conveyance, but he can get off the mark over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. A talented sort over hurdles and on the Flat, he hasn’t been an easy ride over fences but his chasing handicap debut, in a Dublin Racing Festival race won by A Wave Of The Sea, reads well in the context of this race. This represents his easiest task to date over the larger obstacles, and anything less than a smooth victory will be a disappointment.
1:25 Brooklynn Glory
2:00 Prevaricate
2:35 Sam’s Choice (Nap)
3:10 Gamigin
3:45 Round The Buoy
4:20 Mt Leinster
4:50 Super Citizen (NB)
5:20 Rath Gaul Boy
1:25 Onlyhuman
2:00 Reserve Judgement
2:35 Pinkerton
3:10 Two Shoe Tom
3:45 Kilbarry Chianti
4:20 Global Society
4:50 Quarry Girl
5:20 Golden Wonder’s
