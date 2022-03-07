Leopardstown tips: Sam's Choice can turn tables on Glengouly

Sam’s Choice can reverse previous form with Glengouly when they renew rivalry in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle.

Neither was foot perfect when they filled the first two places in that maiden in Gowran Park, but there was plenty to take from the performance of each. While Glengouly was on top going to the last and won by a length and a half, Sam’s Choice made mistakes at the last two flights but still stayed on nicely to the line.