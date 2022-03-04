Dundalk tips: Juncture can defy lengthy absence

The listed Patton Stakes is the feature on Friday's card in Dundalk and Juncture can make a winning return to action for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane.

Winner of a maiden at the second time of asking, she finished runner-up to subsequent Group 1 runner-up Agartha on her next start, and that level of form gives her leading claims here.

She hasn’t run since that outing in July, but Lyons is adept at having his forward enough to put up a bold show first time up, and she is preferred to Absolute Ruler.

The latter sets the standard on his luckless third-place finish in a Group 2 on Champions Weekend at Leopardstown, but his trainer, Donnacha O’Brien, hasn’t had a runner since November and so it is difficult to know where his horses stand at this stage.

Nevertheless, he looked a smart prospect last season and even if he was beaten favourite in a listed race at this track in October, he will certainly be better suited to the return to a mile. He holds Classic entries and if those ambitions are to become realistic, he will have to go close.

Haroya was a beaten favourite last time but can make amends in the Story of Dundalk Stadium Book Available Online Maiden.

Dermot Weld’s filly showed promise on debut in a Cork maiden won by Trevaunance and on the back of that was sent off the 3-1 market leader in a maiden at this track.

Beaten a length and a half into fourth place behind Beauty Amazed, she is entitled to be better for the run and, that being the case, she can make it third time lucky.