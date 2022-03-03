Clonmel tips: Western Zara can make perfect start to life over fences

Western Zara can make a winning start over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase, the first race on Thursday afternoon’s card in Clonmel. Based on her hurdling form, Paul Nolan’s six-year-old has something to find with some of her rivals, but she has a couple of things in her favour.

A lightly raced sort, late last season she was a touch fortunate when winning a maiden hurdle in Clonmel but regardless of that it was going to be a good effort from the grey. She then made it third time lucky this season when winning a handicap at Fairyhouse. That most-recent effort prompted the assessor to raise her handicap mark 9lbs to 111 and there is every reason to believe she can continue to improve. She is also a very good jumper of hurdles and ran a fine race on her only outing in a point-to-point.