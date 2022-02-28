Gordon Elliott: What a difference a year makes

Gordon Elliott is looking forward to returning to the Cheltenham Festival after missing out 12 months ago due to suspension but admits that the anticipation is nothing like what it was attending a Flat meeting at Punchestown last September.

Elliott brings a very strong team to Prestbury Park in a fortnight and it would come as a shock if they did not make their presence felt.

The Cullentra House boss admitted to the Irish racing press that he would never have envisaged being in this healthy position amidst the furore that followed the emergence of a photo of him sitting on the dead horse 12 months ago, an act of madness that led to him receiving a six-month ban.

“If you asked me this day last year, would I be in the position I’m in today, I’d say ‘No,’ but it just shows the team I have behind me and the owners I have. We’ve all worked very hard over the last 12 months and it’s a credit to them,” said Elliott, who turns 44 on Wednesday.

Yet the return to the Festival fray does not count as the meeting he has looked forward to more than any other.

“Probably going to Punchestown on the 11th of September when I came back after a six-month suspension. I’ve always had a good relationship with everyone and to come back racing and meet people and shake their hands, people welcoming me back... Going racing that day, my hairs stood on the back of my neck for different reasons. Nerves, everything.

“Cheltenham is different, you love going there but going back to Punchestown, it was very special. I knew everyone was going to be there. Most of the journalists were there for the wrong reasons — they wanted to see me. I went to Sligo a couple of days later and people were clapping my back into the parade ring. Everyone was great. It shows why we’re good at what we do. It’s a great country and we’re great people.”

For a long while, it didn’t look like his long-time ally Davy Russell would rejoin him in the trenches after suffering a serious neck injury that sidelined him for 11 months but the Youghal man exhibited remarkable levels of desire and bloody-mindedness to return and has done so without any waning of his powers.

Russell is scoring on one in four rides and at €41.32 per level stake, accumulating €1.1m in prize money for connections from his 42 winners, which include Grade One glory on Elliott pair Galvin (Savills Chase) and Conflated (Irish Gold Cup).

“I’ve been friends with Davy since we were 16 or 17 years of age riding in point-to-points. We’ve known each other for years. I’ve probably had a real good association with Davy for the last 10 or 12 years riding for me. He’s a big part of the team. He comes in here a day a week. We don’t like him to come in any more than that because he’d cause trouble!

“He’s a brilliant jockey. His bottle is amazing for a man of 42 years of age. His determination. His hunger. To come back from that injury. You see a lot of lads these days, they get a fall, they’re sore, they need to be rubbed down. Russell is made of steel. He’s one of the real old brigade.

“We’re minding him now. We don’t want him riding too much and for too many people. I don’t know how many more months, weeks or years we’re gonna get out of him but as long as we’ll have him, we’ll treasure him.

“Everyone said he was mad to come back. I kinda thought it as well to be honest. It just goes to show, wasn’t he right to come back? I thought he was mad, at that age, after the injury he had. But it just shows how determined he is and how good he is.”

Is he good with the younger lads?

“Ahhhhh…” He smiles as everyone laughs, knowing the class of competitor Russell is.

“He’s brilliant with kids when you see them coming around. Go ask Jack Kennedy that question!” That elicits more laughs and Elliott, after emphasising the pair get on very well but are in the game to win, is happy to expand on how having Russell, and Dingle native, Kennedy on his side has helped both.

“Whenever it comes Jack’s time to be first jockey, it’s going to be perfect. As much as he could have had it when he was 16 or 17, he might have been too young for it. But Davy’s making him better and he’s making Davy hungrier. The two of them get on great but it’s dog-eat-dog. When the time comes for Jack to be first jockey, he’s going to be really ready for it. And you’ll have Jordan (Gainford) and a few of the other young lads coming along and they’re going to make him hungrier.”

With Keith Donoghue no longer at Cullentra, will Russell ride Tiger Roll in the Cross-Country, having piloted him to two Grand National triumphs?

“That’s the million dollar question.”

Remarkably, the aforementioned Kennedy is still only 22 but the Kerry rider navigated his first Cheltenham winner five years ago on Labaik in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and booted Minella Indo to Gold Cup glory on a spare for Henry de Bromhead last March. He has suffered his own share of injuries, with multiple leg breaks among the catalogue but according to Elliott, his temperament has been key to bouncing back from those.

“Sometimes I give out to him for being so laidback but I think that’s why he’s so good. Nothing fazes him. He’s had a few harsh breaks but he’s a lovely lad and he’s got a great family who are all behind him. He’s here five days a week. And you see him out around the yard, you wouldn’t think it was Jack Kennedy. He’s like everyone else, nothing fancy about him.”