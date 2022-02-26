Talking Horses: Knight Salute can boost Triumph Hurdle prospects

It's 11 years since Zarkandar became the sixth and last horse to land the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle en route to victory in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival a month later.

And, given the strength of the Irish juvenile division, it’s hard to envisage this year’s renewal of the Kempton Grade Two providing the winner of the opening race of Gold Cup day.

However, connections of the winner at Kempton will still be entitled to rock up at Cheltenham with high hopes and the expectation is that the dream of Festival glory will remain intact for Knight Salute beyond this weekend.

A son of 2006 Derby hero Sir Percy, Knight Salute never threatened to emulate the exploits of his sire on the Flat, winning just one of his seven starts for Andrew Balding.

However, he has been a different beast over hurdles, winning all four of his starts for Milton Harris.

The last two of those four wins came at Grade Two level and the form of his most recent success, at Doncaster in December, looks strong as runner-up Porticello, currently the shortest-priced British trained horse in the Triumph Hurdle market, has won his two subsequent starts while the third, Impulsive One, has also visited the winner’s enclosure.

After a busy start to the season, Harris opted to give Knight Salute a break after his Doncaster success but the colourful trainer has reported his charge did a “sexy” piece of work earlier this week.

That upbeat assessment bodes well for Knight Salute’s prospects at Kempton and it will take a smart performance to lower his colours.

The one unknown is the presence of a new opponent in opposition in the shape of Pleasant Man.

A useful stayer on the Flat for Roger Charlton, the Galileo gelding makes his first start for Paul Nicholls today. Given Nicholls saddled Zarkandar and more recently Solo to victory in this race on their first British starts, Pleasant Man has to be respected.

Against that, the form of Nicholls’ team remains more miss than hit at present so Knight Salute appeals as the safer option.

The Adonis is one of three Grade Twos on the Kempton card and the second of them, the Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase, can go the way of the Nicky Henderson-trained Fantastic Lady.

The mare already has two wins to her name this year and, while this represents a step up in class, her current wellbeing and 7lb allowance gives her a big chance.

Shallwehaveonemore looks the one to beat in the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle.

Gary Moore’s charge was no match for Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill on bottomless ground in the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle at the start of last month but he got back to winning ways on his return to Sandown three weeks ago. He should build on that confidence-boosting success here.

The Colin Tizzard team are in decent form at present and, on the back of an encouraging third over hurdles at Newbury a fortnight ago, his first start after a wind op, The Big Breakaway gets the vote in the Grade Three Coral Trophy Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old finished a distant third to Monkfish in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last March and should he perform anywhere near that level, he could outclass his opposition here.

Kempton’s opening race, the Coral ‘Fail-To-Finish’ Free Bets Handicap Chase, looks pretty tricky but Patroclus, successful at Leicester last time out, shouldn’t be far away.

Away from Kempton, stamina will be the order of the day in the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle where Irish raider History Of Fashion might be able to do the business for Pat Fahy.

The eight-year-old ran out an eight-length winner at Down Royal last month and the drying ground will help his cause.

At Lingfield, Lord North has a clear class edge in the Group 3 Betway Winter Derby Stakes while Exalted Angel should go close in the Betway Hever Sprint Stakes

[backtint=start]

Selections

Kempton 1.15: Patroclus

Lingfield 1.30: Exalted Angel

Kempton 1.50: Knight Salute (Nap)

Lingfield 2.05: Lord North

Kempton 2.25: Fantastic Lady

Kempton 3.00: Shallwehaveonemore (NB)

Newcastle 3.15: History Of Fashion

Kempton 3.37: The Big Breakaway

[backtint=end]