Icare Allen to make quick return to winning ways

Icare Allen can get punters off to a winning start by taking the Grade Three Norman Colfer Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle which gets Saturday’s seven-race card in Fairyhouse underway.

Winner of a bumper on his only outing in his native France, he made a winning debut for Willie Mullins by taking a maiden hurdle at the Christmas meeting in Leopardstown.

On the back of that victory, he was pitched in to Grade One company for the Spring Juvenile Hurdle and ran a fine race to finish fifth behind highly regarded stablemate Vauban.

The return to more testing ground will be in his favour and the promising sort can make a quick return to winning ways in a race which doesn’t look particularly strong.

Any Second Now can take the Grade Three Tote Bobbyjo Chase.

Ted Walsh’s runner ran a huge race in last season’s Grand National, in which he finished third, clear of one of today’s rivals, Burrows Saint, who filled fourth spot.

He is much worse off at the weights today but he seems best at this time of year, will be more suited to conditions than that rival, and can get off the mark for the season.

Burrows Saint finished runner-up in this race 12 months ago and may have to settle for the same position.

He looked a winner most of the way in that race but found a little less than expected and had to settle for second place behind stablemate Acapella Bourgeois.

The ground will be a little more testing than ideal and that sways the verdict in favour of Any Second Now.

Flame Bearer can take the Grade Two BetVictor Novice Hurdle, the feature on Sunday’s programme in Naas. Pat Doyle’s horse was impressive on his bumper debut, at Thurles, and followed up with another smart performance, at Limerick.

He was disappointing on his hurdling debut, at the start of this season, but was a shade unlucky on his second start, when finding trouble in running behind Bronn.

However, he made no mistake at the third time of asking and impressed with the way he quickened to put matters to bed.

It was also pleasing that the performance was on the quickest ground he faced, suggesting he is versatile regarding conditions.

The lightly raced seven-year-old is stepping up in grade but that looks well within his capabilities. He can take this at the expense of last-time-out winners Ha D’or and Hiaou.

Ballyshannon Rose can make a winning chase handicap debut in the BetVictor Novice Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old mare made a winning debut over fences at Thurles in October and was in the process of running a good race when falling in a Grade Two at Punchestown.

Off for 70 days until returning in a Grade Two at Thurles, she showed a great attitude to shade the verdict from Jeremys Flame, who did the form no harm by winning over that course and distance on Thursday.

A mare with considerable size and scope, she will have no trouble carrying top weight, and in a race which doesn’t look particularly deep she can come home in front.