Thurles report: The Goffer delivers for Jordan Gainford

Lightly raced five-year-old The Goffer posted a career-best effort in winning the Grade Three Markaye Contracts Ltd Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle, the feature race on Thursday’s card in Thurles.

The mount of Jordan Gainford, who got called up to replace declared rider Davy Russell, the Gordon Elliott-trained runner settled in second place behind pacesetter Ferdia through the early stages of the race.

The pace eased mid-race, but Gainford was content to just hold his position and let the remainder of the field close. They were tightly packed jumping the third-last, but the young rider didn’t panic. He wound-up his mount steadily, drove him a couple clear after the last and held enough up his sleeve to keep Berkshire Royal at bay.

“I found out this morning I was getting the ride as Davy is sidelined but hopefully only for a few days,” said Gainford. “I spoke to him on the way down and he said the horse ran a solid race the last day and he told me he might lack a gear dropping back in trip.

"Davy is never too far wrong, and in fairness to the horse he battled well today. He idled a small bit but had plenty left and did it well. He is a big horse who will improve in time.”

Gavin Cromwell ended a spell of over a month without a National Hunt success when Jeremys Flame ran out a comfortable winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Novice Chase.

Settled in third place for much of the trip, as Dolcita and Minella Melody set the pace, the mare moved up going best in the straight and eased clear going to the last. Old rival Dolcita stayed on again to take second place but could make little inroads on the easy winner.

“Good performance,” said winning rider Keith Donoghue. “She jumped well the whole way and settled well. It was her first time over that trip, and she saw it out well. It was a good opportunity for her, she’s a very consistent mare, and she deserves a few wins. It’s a nice winner for the yard. I wouldn’t say she’ll be going to Cheltenham, but I’d say she’s one for Fairyhouse.”

Louise Lyons saddled her sixth winner from 28 runners this season when Espion Du Chenet ran out a very easy winner of the Thurles Racecourse Handicap Chase. The course-and-distance winner settled in midfield for much of the trip and when Ryan Treacy asked his mount to get competitive, the eight-year-old moved up going particularly well. Sent on going to the final fence, he jumped it well and stretched clear to win readily.

Having saddled winners on Tuesday and Wednesday, Barry Connell made it three in three days when Balkito took the Thurles Racecourse Qualified Riders’ Handicap Chase. He and the well-backed Johngus detached themselves from the field from a long way but for much of that time, it appeared as though the last-named was going best. Around 1-10 on the exchanges going to the final fence, Johngus met it wrong and handed the initiative to Balkito, who stayed on best up the hill to land the spoils under Jack Hendrick.

Young rider Charlie O’Dwyer was seen to good effect aboard Rajsalad in the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle. Favourite Fameaftertheglory set out to make all the running, but the eventual winner tracked him early, took over four out, and O’Dwyer pushed him out to readily account for Gali Flight by six lengths, the pair a long way clear. It was the second winner over hurdles in the career of O’Dwyer, the first having come on Thyestes Day at Gowran Park aboard Uncle Gerhard, also trained by his father, Conor.

Former professional Rochelle Murphy gave Danegeld a fine ride to take the Connolly’s Red Mills Ladies’ Handicap Hurdle for trainer John Morrisson. Murphy kept her mount, a 14-1 chance, wide throughout, sent him on after the second-last, and had the race in safekeeping once safely negotiating the final flight.

In the finale, trainer Liz Doyle introduced an interesting sort in the shape of Mitiva, who won well under Jody Townend. Receiving all the allowances, the four-year-old filly moved up to challenge Brookline in the straight and kept finding for pressure to see off that one in a good battle to the line.